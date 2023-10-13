Newsnews
Toyota’s EV Strategy Rides On Groundbreaking Partnership

Written by: Birgitta Humbert | Published: 14 October 2023
Toyota, a renowned automobile manufacturer, has been facing challenges in its transition to electric vehicles (EVs). However, recent developments suggest a shift in the company’s approach, with a firm commitment to embracing battery electric vehicles. Under the leadership of Koji Sato, the former head of Lexus, Toyota has set ambitious goals of launching 30 EV models by 2030. Despite this progress, Toyota recognizes the need for a manufacturing partner to further advance its EV strategy.

Key Takeaway

Toyota’s EV strategy is undergoing a transformation, with a renewed focus on battery electric vehicles. The company has set an ambitious goal of launching 30 EV models by 2030. While facing initial challenges with its first EV model, Toyota is actively pursuing advancements in battery technology. By partnering with a petrochemical company, Toyota aims to strengthen its battery production capabilities and propel the mass production of EV batteries.

The Challenge of Toyota’s First EV Model

Toyota’s first EV model, the bZ4x, encountered some setbacks, with all vehicles being recalled due to wheel stability issues. Nevertheless, the reviews for the crossover have been decent overall, highlighting its agreeable design and acceptable charging speed. However, critics mention that the vehicle’s range falls short of expectations.

Toyota’s Next Generation EVs

Looking ahead, Toyota is already promoting its next generation of EVs. Some of these models are concept cars assembled swiftly, while others serve as technology demonstrations, boasting impressive specifications such as a 750-mile range and a mere 10-minute charging time thanks to solid-state batteries.

Solid-state batteries utilize a solid electrolyte, unlike the liquid electrolytes found in traditional lithium-ion batteries. This innovation addresses concerns regarding flammability and vulnerability to dendrites—spiky growths that can cause short-circuits and fires. These advancements pave the way for faster charging speeds, which have been limited in current lithium-ion batteries.

Toyota’s Strategic Partnership with a Petrochemical Company

In a strategic move, Toyota recently announced its partnership with a petrochemical company, solidifying its EV strategy. While specific details regarding the partnership remain undisclosed, this collaboration is expected to enhance Toyota’s capabilities in battery production and technology development. By leveraging the expertise of a petrochemical company, Toyota aims to accelerate the mass production of batteries for its expanding lineup of EVs.

