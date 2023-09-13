Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Music Video “get Him Back!” Filmed On IPhone 15 Pro

Olivia Rodrigo, the Gen Z superstar songwriter, has just released a brand new music video for her latest single “get him back!” and it’s making waves for more than just the catchy tune. The entire video was filmed entirely on the recently announced iPhone 15 Pro, showcasing the impressive capabilities of Apple’s latest device.

High-Quality Production

The “get him back!” music video was directed by Jack Begert, known for his work with renowned artists like Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney. In collaboration with Apple, Begert and his team ensured that the video maintained the old-school teen movie vibe that Rodrigo’s fans have come to love, while also taking advantage of the new iPhone’s advanced features.

The video features clever editing techniques, seamlessly merging multiple clips of Rodrigo to create the illusion of her multiplying herself. This artistic choice adds an extra punch to the video, perfectly complementing the lyrics as Rodrigo passionately sings about getting revenge.

The Power of the iPhone 15 Pro

While most iPhone users may not have the same resources and editing skills as a pop star, the video serves as a testament to the impressive camera capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro. The clarity and detail captured in the shots are truly remarkable, showcasing Rodrigo and her army of clones in stunning visuals.

One notable feature highlighted in the video is the ability to toggle focus in portrait mode, cleverly blurring the character who the song is supposed to be about. This gesture may be a nod to the advanced focus control that the iPhone 15 Pro offers, allowing users to effortlessly capture the perfect shot.

Additionally, the video showcases the iPhone 15 Pro’s three-lens setup. With options to shoot in 77mm and a 5x telephoto camera reaching up to a 120mm focal length on the Pro Max model, users can capture a wide range of perspectives. The regular and wide-angle lenses also play a role in the video, providing close-ups and wide-angle shots that add depth and visual interest.

Collaborations and Surprises

This collaboration between Olivia Rodrigo and Apple is not the artist’s first foray into partnerships with tech companies. Previously, Rodrigo has worked with Linktree, Adobe, and Instagram, making her collaboration with Apple a fitting addition to her resume.

The surprise release of the “get him back!” music video has delighted fans worldwide, showcasing not only Rodrigo’s talent but also the power of Apple’s latest technology. The timing of the video’s release, coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro, adds to the excitement surrounding both Rodrigo’s album and Apple’s event.