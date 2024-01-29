Newsnews
Linktree Introduces New Features For Link Scheduling And Archiving

Written by: Else Bruce | Published: 30 January 2024
Link-in-bio company Linktree has unveiled new features, including link scheduling, archiving, and the ability to automatically fetch the latest videos from platforms such as YouTube and TikTok.

Key Takeaway

Linktree has rolled out new features, including link scheduling, archiving, and automatic video fetching, catering to the needs of its diverse user base.

Link Scheduling and Time Zone Selection

Users can now schedule a link to go live on their page at a specific date and time. They also have the option to choose from multiple time zones to align their release according to their target audience’s geography. Additionally, users can set a deactivation time for scheduled links, eliminating the need for manual deactivation of irrelevant links.

Archiving Feature

Linktree has introduced an archiving feature, allowing users to preserve link-related statistics without displaying the link on their page.

Automatic Video Fetching for Pro Users

For Pro users, Linktree will now automatically fetch their latest videos from platforms such as TikTok, Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook. This feature complements the existing capability to highlight content from various social media accounts.


