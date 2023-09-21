new-release-of-mastodon-makes-the-open-source-twitter-alternative-user-friendly

Mastodon, the decentralized social network that serves as a popular Twitter alternative, has introduced a new update that aims to enhance user experience and simplify the onboarding process. The latest release, known as Mastodon 4.2, focuses on improving search functionality, refreshing the web interface, and addressing user concerns related to sign-up and login processes. In addition, the update includes several other changes and fixes to features such as polls, link cards, direct messages, and more.

Key Takeaway Mastodon’s latest release, Mastodon 4.2, focuses on improving user experience, simplifying the onboarding process, and enhancing search functionality. The update introduces an overhauled search interface, progress indicators for new users, and a simplified logged-out experience. It also includes various fixes and improvements to other features. Mastodon’s commitment to decentralization is becoming more mainstream, with support for its protocol, ActivityPub, coming from platforms like Instagram and WordPress.

Improved Search Interface and Functionality

Mastodon 4.2 introduces an overhauled search interface inspired by the third-party developer community. Users can now benefit from quick actions while typing, such as directly accessing relevant hashtags, limiting searches to user profiles, or opening links in Mastodon. The search results offer infinite scroll and recent searches for easy access. The update also enhances the search index, allowing users to search for people based on keywords in their bio and see verified links in search results.

Enhancements to Onboarding Process

Mastodon has been working to simplify the onboarding process, which was often considered cumbersome and confusing for new users. The server selection process has been improved, and progress indicators have been added to guide users through the sign-up process. The introductory copy has been rewritten to be less technical and more user-friendly. Upon logging in, new users are directed to recommended first steps, such as completing their profiles, following people, making their first post, and sharing their profiles outside Mastodon.

Enhanced Logged-Out Experience

The update aims to improve the logged-out experience on Mastodon. Users can now end up on other Mastodon servers besides their own, and actions such as following new users have been simplified. Users are asked to type in the domain of their Mastodon home server, which auto-completes as they type, and are then redirected to the post or user profile from their logged-in interface.

Other Noteworthy Changes

Alongside the major updates mentioned above, Mastodon 4.2 includes numerous other changes and fixes. These include improvements to search results, link cards, polls, direct messages (now called private mentions), reply chains, and more. The update also introduces a new privacy and reach tab, refreshed profile and edit screens, higher resolution for images and videos, and various optimizations and performance improvements.

Mastodon 4.2 is now available to all Mastodon server operators. The update underscores Mastodon’s dedication to offering a user-friendly and open-source alternative to Twitter/X, with a growing user base of around 1.7 million monthly actives. The development of Mastodon is supported by user donations through platforms like Patreon, as well as recent merchandise sales.