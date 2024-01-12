Newsnews
News

Meta’s Threads To Integrate With Mastodon Users By Year-End, Reveals Roadmap

Written by: Annie Ocasio | Published: 13 January 2024
metas-threads-to-integrate-with-mastodon-users-by-year-end-reveals-roadmap
News

Threads, the decentralized app led by Instagram, is set to integrate with the fediverse, including Mastodon, by the end of the year. The roadmap for this integration was discussed in a recent meeting at Meta’s offices, shedding light on the upcoming features and challenges.

Key Takeaway

Threads, the decentralized app led by Instagram, is set to integrate with Mastodon and the wider fediverse by the end of the year. The roadmap for this integration was discussed in a recent meeting at Meta’s offices, outlining upcoming features and challenges.

Roadmap for Fediverse Integration

In the December meeting, the Threads team outlined a roadmap for integrating with the fediverse. This includes a feature launch in December that will make Threads posts visible to Mastodon clients. The team also shared plans for future steps, such as enabling replies posted on Mastodon servers to be visible in the Threads app and allowing users to follow Mastodon accounts, reply to them, and like their posts by early 2024.

Content Moderation and Unresolved Questions

Content moderation was a key topic of discussion, with the Threads team stating that content breaking their rules would be excluded from visibility in the Threads app. However, several questions remain unresolved, including the treatment of third-party Mastodon content in Threads’ algorithmic feed and the visual differentiation of Mastodon content from Threads’ content.

Meta’s CEO Vision and Decentralized Future

Notably, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s belief in an “open” future for social networking was highlighted. This aligns with the broader trend of tech companies moving towards decentralization. Other companies, such as Flipboard and Automattic, have also embraced federated apps and ActivityPub, signaling a shift towards a decentralized web.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Despite Usage Declines, X Remains ‘stickier’ Than First Thought
News

Despite Usage Declines, X Remains ‘stickier’ Than First Thought

by Jewel Stacey | 27 October 2023
Instagram Head Announces Development Of Threads API
News

Instagram Head Announces Development Of Threads API

by Emmaline Toscano | 28 October 2023
Instagram Threads Preparing To Launch Trending Topics Feature In Battle With X
News

Instagram Threads Preparing To Launch Trending Topics Feature In Battle With X

by Cynthia Barksdale | 10 October 2023
Bluesky Surges In Popularity As Elon Musk Introduces Subscription Fee For X Users
News

Bluesky Surges In Popularity As Elon Musk Introduces Subscription Fee For X Users

by Corabel Eberle | 23 September 2023
Threads Expands Search To ‘Most’ English And Spanish-speaking Countries, Including U.S.
News

Threads Expands Search To ‘Most’ English And Spanish-speaking Countries, Including U.S.

by Beatrisa Tinsley | 8 September 2023
Say Goodbye To Constant Logging Out: Threads Introduces Easy Profile Switching On Its Mobile Apps
News

Say Goodbye To Constant Logging Out: Threads Introduces Easy Profile Switching On Its Mobile Apps

by Sharity Holcomb | 22 September 2023
New Cross-Posting App Yup Offers Easy Integration Of Twitter, Bluesky, And More
News

New Cross-Posting App Yup Offers Easy Integration Of Twitter, Bluesky, And More

by Rebe Mccartney | 22 November 2023
New Branding Impact: X Sees Decline In Weekly Active Users And Rankings, But Twitter Lite Installs Grow
News

New Branding Impact: X Sees Decline In Weekly Active Users And Rankings, But Twitter Lite Installs Grow

by Rozalie Speight | 30 August 2023

Recent Stories

Which Class To Play In Lost Ark
GAMING

Which Class To Play In Lost Ark

by Annie Ocasio | 13 January 2024
Which Sea Peyto Borders On In Lost Ark
GAMING

Which Sea Peyto Borders On In Lost Ark

by Annie Ocasio | 13 January 2024
Medical Technology: Investigating The Role Of Blue Light In Cancer Treatment
Gadget Usage

Medical Technology: Investigating The Role Of Blue Light In Cancer Treatment

by Annie Ocasio | 13 January 2024
Maintenance Tips: Proper Cleaning Techniques For Blue Light Glasses
Gadget Usage

Maintenance Tips: Proper Cleaning Techniques For Blue Light Glasses

by Annie Ocasio | 13 January 2024
Step-by-Step: How To Apply A Blue Light Filter On Your IPhone
Gadget Usage

Step-by-Step: How To Apply A Blue Light Filter On Your IPhone

by Annie Ocasio | 13 January 2024
Photosynthesis Basics: Understanding Why Blue Light Is Optimal For Photosynthesis
Gadget Usage

Photosynthesis Basics: Understanding Why Blue Light Is Optimal For Photosynthesis

by Annie Ocasio | 13 January 2024
Camera Insights: Deciphering The Significance Of Blue Light On Cameras
Gadget Usage

Camera Insights: Deciphering The Significance Of Blue Light On Cameras

by Annie Ocasio | 13 January 2024
Therapeutic Benefits: Conditions And Issues Addressed By Blue Light Therapy
Gadget Usage

Therapeutic Benefits: Conditions And Issues Addressed By Blue Light Therapy

by Annie Ocasio | 13 January 2024