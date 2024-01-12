Meta’s Threads To Integrate With Mastodon Users By Year-End, Reveals Roadmap

Threads, the decentralized app led by Instagram, is set to integrate with the fediverse, including Mastodon, by the end of the year. The roadmap for this integration was discussed in a recent meeting at Meta’s offices, shedding light on the upcoming features and challenges.

Roadmap for Fediverse Integration

In the December meeting, the Threads team outlined a roadmap for integrating with the fediverse. This includes a feature launch in December that will make Threads posts visible to Mastodon clients. The team also shared plans for future steps, such as enabling replies posted on Mastodon servers to be visible in the Threads app and allowing users to follow Mastodon accounts, reply to them, and like their posts by early 2024.

Content Moderation and Unresolved Questions

Content moderation was a key topic of discussion, with the Threads team stating that content breaking their rules would be excluded from visibility in the Threads app. However, several questions remain unresolved, including the treatment of third-party Mastodon content in Threads’ algorithmic feed and the visual differentiation of Mastodon content from Threads’ content.

Meta’s CEO Vision and Decentralized Future

Notably, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s belief in an “open” future for social networking was highlighted. This aligns with the broader trend of tech companies moving towards decentralization. Other companies, such as Flipboard and Automattic, have also embraced federated apps and ActivityPub, signaling a shift towards a decentralized web.