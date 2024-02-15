Newsnews
Bluesky And Mastodon Users Clash Over Decentralized Social Networks

Written by: Giana Hawkes | Published: 15 February 2024
Bluesky and Mastodon users are embroiled in a heated debate over the integration of the two decentralized social networks. The conflict has the potential to significantly influence the future landscape of the internet.

Key Takeaway

The clash between Bluesky and Mastodon users over the integration of decentralized social networks reflects a broader ideological and technological divide, with implications for the future of the internet.

The Battle of Protocols

Bluesky, with 4.8 million users, is on the brink of federating its AT Protocol, allowing the creation of individual servers that can communicate with each other. On the other hand, Mastodon, boasting 8.7 million users, operates on the ActivityPub protocol, creating a barrier to native interaction between Bluesky and Mastodon users.

The Bridge Debate

The discord escalated when software developer Ryan Barrett attempted to bridge the AT Protocol and ActivityPub with a project called Bridgy Fed. The proposed bridge sparked a contentious discussion, particularly concerning the default opt-out feature, leading to a clash of ideologies and personal attacks.

Privacy and Consent Concerns

Mastodon users expressed apprehension about their posts appearing on platforms they did not anticipate. Barrett, acknowledging these concerns, incorporated a “discoverable opt-in” feature, ensuring that users have to request to follow accounts from across the bridge.

Philosophical Divide

The clash reflects the differing cultures of the platforms, with Mastodon leaning towards a more serious tone, while Bluesky aims for a lighter, more enjoyable experience. The involvement of Jack Dorsey, former CEO of Twitter, in Bluesky’s early stages and the decision to create a new protocol instead of integrating with ActivityPub further fueled the debate.

Implications for the Future

The ongoing ideological dispute over Bridgy Fed is likely to continue as these federated social networks expand their connection points. The integration of Meta’s Threads app and other platforms with ActivityPub networks could pose a significant challenge for Mastodon users who seek to remain isolated from traditional social networks.

