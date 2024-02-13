Newsnews
News

Flipboard Expands To Mastodon And The Fediverse With 1,000 Social Magazines

Written by: Carlynn Polley | Published: 14 February 2024
flipboard-expands-to-mastodon-and-the-fediverse-with-1000-social-magazines
News

Flipboard, the popular magazine app, has made a significant move by bringing over 1,000 of its social magazines to Mastodon and the fediverse. This expansion allows Flipboard’s curators and publishers to reach new audiences across the decentralized social web. The integration with the fediverse, which includes Mastodon, Pixelfed, and other apps, marks a strategic shift for Flipboard as it embraces decentralized social media.

Key Takeaway

Flipboard’s expansion to Mastodon and the fediverse with over 1,000 social magazines signifies a strategic shift towards decentralized social media, offering users a more tailored and engaging content consumption experience.

Embracing Decentralized Social Media

Recognizing the evolving landscape of social media, Flipboard made the decision to drop support for Twitter and X last year. This move was followed by the app’s integration with the fediverse, signaling a departure from traditional social media platforms. Flipboard’s support for Bluesky, Mastodon, and Pixelfed in a single app further solidified its commitment to decentralized social media.

Expanding Integration and Reach

Flipboard’s initial integrations allowed users to engage with their favorite apps from within the Flipboard app. The addition of support for ActivityPub, the networking protocol powering the fediverse, further extended the app’s reach. This expansion has federated 1,000 magazines curated by publishers, along with 20 new publishing partners, across various topics such as news, lifestyle content, and local journalism.

Enhanced User Experience

By allowing users to follow magazines instead of individual accounts, Flipboard enables users to closely track their specific interests. This thematic approach to magazines allows users to explore content related to their particular topics of interest, creating a more tailored and engaging experience.

Participating Publishers

Several prominent publishers, including Smithsonian, Bloomberg Green, Frommer’s, The Intercept, Real Simple, Refinery29, Mashable, and Medium, are participating in this expansion. Users on Mastodon and other federated apps can now discover and follow these magazines, enhancing their content consumption experience.

Future Plans

Flipboard plans to continue integrating the remaining active and public curators and their magazines with ActivityPub. The company also aims to launch a new version of its app, allowing magazine curators to interact with users on Mastodon by viewing and responding to comments, likes, and boosts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

WordPress.com Integrates With Mastodon And Other Federated Platforms
News

WordPress.com Integrates With Mastodon And Other Federated Platforms

by Rozamond Pichardo | 12 October 2023
WordPress Blogs Can Now Reach Mastodon And The Fediverse
News

WordPress Blogs Can Now Reach Mastodon And The Fediverse

by Kevyn Hackworth | 15 September 2023
Say Hello To Postmarks: The Open Web’s Social Bookmarking Tool On The Fediverse
News

Say Hello To Postmarks: The Open Web’s Social Bookmarking Tool On The Fediverse

by Gilberta Nicely | 9 September 2023
Why Mozilla Is Focusing On A Decentralized Social Networking Future
News

Why Mozilla Is Focusing On A Decentralized Social Networking Future

by Starlin Thorp | 4 November 2023
Mastodon Introduces Lists Feature To Its Mobile App, Taking On Twitter/X
News

Mastodon Introduces Lists Feature To Its Mobile App, Taking On Twitter/X

by Cinnamon Parr | 31 October 2023
Instagram Head Announces Development Of Threads API
News

Instagram Head Announces Development Of Threads API

by Emmaline Toscano | 28 October 2023
Twitter Rival Pebble (Formerly T2) Announces Shutdown
News

Twitter Rival Pebble (Formerly T2) Announces Shutdown

by Rycca Cavanagh | 25 October 2023
New Discovery: Mastodon Has Over 400K More Monthly Users Than Reported
News

New Discovery: Mastodon Has Over 400K More Monthly Users Than Reported

by Camila Colwell | 9 October 2023

Recent Stories

TikTok Introduces Sub Space For LIVE Creators To Interact With Subscribers
News

TikTok Introduces Sub Space For LIVE Creators To Interact With Subscribers

by Carlynn Polley | 14 February 2024
Flipboard Expands To Mastodon And The Fediverse With 1,000 Social Magazines
News

Flipboard Expands To Mastodon And The Fediverse With 1,000 Social Magazines

by Carlynn Polley | 14 February 2024
ChatGPT Introduces New Memory Controls For Users
News

ChatGPT Introduces New Memory Controls For Users

by Carlynn Polley | 14 February 2024
Phantom Crypto Wallet Sees Explosive Growth Due To Solana-Based DeFi And Airdrops
News

Phantom Crypto Wallet Sees Explosive Growth Due To Solana-Based DeFi And Airdrops

by Carlynn Polley | 14 February 2024
Mozilla Announces Downsizing And Refocus On Firefox And AI
News

Mozilla Announces Downsizing And Refocus On Firefox And AI

by Carlynn Polley | 14 February 2024
League Of Legends How To Freeze Lane
GAMING

League Of Legends How To Freeze Lane

by Carlynn Polley | 14 February 2024
How To Win League Of Legends
GAMING

How To Win League Of Legends

by Carlynn Polley | 14 February 2024
Simple Guide: Removing SIM Card From Xperia Z1
Mobile Devices

Simple Guide: Removing SIM Card From Xperia Z1

by Carlynn Polley | 14 February 2024