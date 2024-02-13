Flipboard Expands To Mastodon And The Fediverse With 1,000 Social Magazines

Flipboard, the popular magazine app, has made a significant move by bringing over 1,000 of its social magazines to Mastodon and the fediverse. This expansion allows Flipboard’s curators and publishers to reach new audiences across the decentralized social web. The integration with the fediverse, which includes Mastodon, Pixelfed, and other apps, marks a strategic shift for Flipboard as it embraces decentralized social media.

Embracing Decentralized Social Media

Recognizing the evolving landscape of social media, Flipboard made the decision to drop support for Twitter and X last year. This move was followed by the app’s integration with the fediverse, signaling a departure from traditional social media platforms. Flipboard’s support for Bluesky, Mastodon, and Pixelfed in a single app further solidified its commitment to decentralized social media.

Expanding Integration and Reach

Flipboard’s initial integrations allowed users to engage with their favorite apps from within the Flipboard app. The addition of support for ActivityPub, the networking protocol powering the fediverse, further extended the app’s reach. This expansion has federated 1,000 magazines curated by publishers, along with 20 new publishing partners, across various topics such as news, lifestyle content, and local journalism.

Enhanced User Experience

By allowing users to follow magazines instead of individual accounts, Flipboard enables users to closely track their specific interests. This thematic approach to magazines allows users to explore content related to their particular topics of interest, creating a more tailored and engaging experience.

Participating Publishers

Several prominent publishers, including Smithsonian, Bloomberg Green, Frommer’s, The Intercept, Real Simple, Refinery29, Mashable, and Medium, are participating in this expansion. Users on Mastodon and other federated apps can now discover and follow these magazines, enhancing their content consumption experience.

Future Plans

Flipboard plans to continue integrating the remaining active and public curators and their magazines with ActivityPub. The company also aims to launch a new version of its app, allowing magazine curators to interact with users on Mastodon by viewing and responding to comments, likes, and boosts.