Newsnews
News

Discord Fails To Take Action Against Server Coordinating Costly Mastodon Spam Attacks

Written by: Rena Burrows | Published: 22 February 2024
discord-fails-to-take-action-against-server-coordinating-costly-mastodon-spam-attacks
News

Over the weekend, hackers targeted federated social networks like Mastodon to carry out ongoing spam attacks that were organized on Discord, and conducted using Discord applications. But Discord has yet to remove the server where the attacks are facilitated, and Mastodon community leaders have been unable to reach anyone at the company.

Key Takeaway

Discord’s failure to take action against the server coordinating costly Mastodon spam attacks raises concerns about platform abuse and the impact on smaller federated social networks.

Spam Attacks Coordinated Through Discord

Emelia Smith, a software engineer working on trust and safety issues in the fediverse, revealed that the attacks were coordinated through Discord and the software was distributed through the platform. Bots integrated directly with Discord, allowing users to carry out the attack without the need to set up separate servers. Despite attempts to contact Discord through official channels, Smith has only received form responses and highlighted the lack of a clear way to report whole servers.

Discord’s Response and Impact on Mastodon

Discord’s Terms of Service prohibit platform abuse, including spam and sending unsolicited bulk messages. However, the server responsible for the spam attacks remains online, causing significant financial and operational impact on server admins of Mastodon and other platforms. Mastodon founder and CEO Eugen Rochko noted the challenges in moderating these attacks, particularly as they target smaller servers with fewer moderation tools and open registration.

Teenage Conflict Sparks Automated Attack

Reports indicate that the fully automated attack was sparked by a conflict between teenagers on two different Japanese language Discord servers. Emelia Smith described the behavior as akin to “schoolyard bullies,” suggesting that the attack was driven by a desire to showcase technological capabilities rather than ill-will towards the social networks.

Challenges for Decentralized Social Media

As a decentralized social media network, Mastodon’s team faces limitations in intervening in moderation issues on servers they don’t own. The incident highlights vulnerabilities in the fediverse, with Mastodon’s nonprofit, open source model posing challenges in hiring more developers and addressing moderation issues.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Nuke Discord Servers
TECHNOLOGY

How To Nuke Discord Servers

by Clea Sandberg | 13 September 2023
What Is A Discord Raid
TECHNOLOGY

What Is A Discord Raid

by Lyndsie Naquin | 13 September 2023
How To Talk On Discord
TECHNOLOGY

How To Talk On Discord

by Annora Zavala | 13 September 2023
How To Unblock On Discord
TECHNOLOGY

How To Unblock On Discord

by Lilla Leeper | 13 September 2023
Mastodon Sees 488% Increase In Donations And Reaches 1.8 Million Monthly Active Users Amid Twitter Chaos
News

Mastodon Sees 488% Increase In Donations And Reaches 1.8 Million Monthly Active Users Amid Twitter Chaos

by Camella Kay | 3 October 2023
How To Chat During Online Gaming
TECHNOLOGY

How To Chat During Online Gaming

by Marcella Tarango | 11 August 2023
How To React In Discord
TECHNOLOGY

How To React In Discord

by Helga Fulford | 13 September 2023
How To Boost Discord Server
TECHNOLOGY

How To Boost Discord Server

by Krystal Forsyth | 13 September 2023

Recent Stories

India’s New FDI Policy To Boost Space Sector Investment
News

India’s New FDI Policy To Boost Space Sector Investment

by Rena Burrows | 22 February 2024
Rivian Faces Tough Market, Lays Off 10% Of Workforce Amid EV Pricing Pressure
News

Rivian Faces Tough Market, Lays Off 10% Of Workforce Amid EV Pricing Pressure

by Rena Burrows | 22 February 2024
Discord Fails To Take Action Against Server Coordinating Costly Mastodon Spam Attacks
News

Discord Fails To Take Action Against Server Coordinating Costly Mastodon Spam Attacks

by Rena Burrows | 22 February 2024
Lucid Motors To Produce 9,000 EVs In 2024, A Far Cry From Initial 90,000 Prediction
News

Lucid Motors To Produce 9,000 EVs In 2024, A Far Cry From Initial 90,000 Prediction

by Rena Burrows | 22 February 2024
Varda Space And Rocket Lab Successfully Land First-of-its-kind Spacecraft In Utah
News

Varda Space And Rocket Lab Successfully Land First-of-its-kind Spacecraft In Utah

by Rena Burrows | 22 February 2024
Reesa Teesa’s ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ TikToks Are Like An Audiobook
News

Reesa Teesa’s ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ TikToks Are Like An Audiobook

by Rena Burrows | 22 February 2024
Change Healthcare Cyberattack: Network Interruption Confirmed
News

Change Healthcare Cyberattack: Network Interruption Confirmed

by Rena Burrows | 22 February 2024
How To Make A Hoe Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make A Hoe Minecraft

by Rena Burrows | 22 February 2024