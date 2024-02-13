Newsnews
News

ChatGPT Introduces New Memory Controls For Users

Written by: Quentin Harvey | Published: 14 February 2024
chatgpt-introduces-new-memory-controls-for-users
News

OpenAI has recently announced the introduction of new “memory” controls for ChatGPT, allowing users to instruct the AI to remember or forget specific information in future conversations. This feature is currently being tested with a small group of both free and paid users, with plans for a wider rollout in the future.

Key Takeaway

OpenAI’s ChatGPT now offers enhanced memory controls, allowing users to manage the information the AI retains during conversations. This feature provides practical benefits for users and businesses, while also emphasizing privacy and user control.

Enhanced Memory Functionality

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT can now retain information between conversations, enabling it to provide more relevant responses over time. Users have the ability to prompt ChatGPT to remember certain details or allow it to autonomously pick up information as conversations progress. The AI’s memory capability is expected to improve with increased usage, leading to noticeable enhancements in its performance.

Practical Applications

The introduction of memory controls opens up various practical applications for users. For instance, individuals can instruct ChatGPT to remember specific preferences, such as transportation choices or parenting circumstances, to tailor its responses accordingly. In a business context, the memory feature can be utilized to remember tone, voice, formatting preferences, and other relevant details for various purposes.

Privacy and Control

OpenAI has emphasized that users have full control over the memory feature, with the ability to enable or disable it at any time. Additionally, users can view, delete, or clear specific memories from the ChatGPT settings menu. Notably, the AI’s memory is not linked to specific conversations and is not shared with GPT builders.

