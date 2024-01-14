Newsnews
Carta Faces Allegations, Samsung Unveils Upgraded Ballie, And Volkswagen Integrates ChatGPT Into Cars

Written by: Meara Roundtree | Published: 14 January 2024
Welcome to this week’s edition of Week in Review (WiR), where we provide a recap of the latest happenings in the world of tech. Our team at CES 2024 has been hard at work bringing you all the exciting news from the show, and there’s plenty more to come. In this edition, we’ll be covering Carta’s alleged unethical tactics, Samsung’s new Ballie home robot, Volkswagen’s integration of ChatGPT into its cars, and more. So, let’s dive in!

Key Takeaway

Carta faces allegations of unethical behavior, Samsung introduces an upgraded Ballie home robot, and Volkswagen integrates ChatGPT into its cars, signaling the continued advancement of AI technology across various industries.

Carta’s Alleged Unethical Tactics

Carta, a prominent cap table management company, is under fire for allegedly employing unethical tactics. The CEO of startup Linear, Karri Saarinen, took to LinkedIn to accuse Carta of misusing sensitive information entrusted to them by startups for their own benefit. This has led to a credibility hit for Carta, prompting the company to exit secondary trading.

Samsung Unveils Upgraded Ballie

Samsung has made a splash with the return of Ballie, its spherical home robot first unveiled at CES 2020. The new and improved Ballie comes with several AI upgrades, including a 1080p projector and a spatial lidar sensor to help it navigate rooms and obstacles. About the size of a bowling ball, the upgraded Ballie is set to offer enhanced functionality for users.

Volkswagen Integrates ChatGPT into Cars

Volkswagen has joined the AI revolution by announcing its plans to incorporate an AI-powered chatbot, powered by ChatGPT, into all Volkswagen models equipped with its IDA voice assistant. This move aims to provide drivers with the ability to have researched content read out loud to them by an AI-based chatbot, adding a new dimension to the driving experience.

