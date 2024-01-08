volkswagen-to-integrate-chatgpt-into-its-cars-and-suvs

Volkswagen has announced its plans to integrate an AI-powered chatbot into all Volkswagen models equipped with its IDA voice assistant. The German automaker revealed this development at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The AI chatbot, based on Cerence’s Chat Pro product, will be introduced in the second quarter, starting with European models such as the ID.7, ID.4, ID.5, ID.3, Tiguan, Passat, and Golf vehicles. However, the feature will not be available in Volkswagen models in the United States for now.

Key Takeaway Volkswagen is set to integrate an AI-powered chatbot, based on ChatGPT, into its vehicles equipped with the IDA voice assistant, offering an enhanced hands-free in-car experience for drivers.

AI Chatbot for Enriched In-car Experience

The AI chatbot, powered by ChatGPT, aims to offer an enriched in-car experience for drivers. It will be integrated into the IDA voice assistant, allowing drivers to control infotainment, navigation, air conditioning, and seek general knowledge using intuitive language. This integration will enable drivers to interact with the chatbot purely hands-free, providing vehicle-specific information and more.

Future Collaboration and Expansion

Volkswagen’s integration of ChatGPT is part of its broader efforts to enhance the in-car user experience. The company plans to explore further collaboration with Cerence to design a new, large language model (LLM)-based user experience for its next-generation in-car assistant. This move signals Volkswagen’s commitment to leveraging advanced AI technology to improve its vehicles’ capabilities and user interaction.