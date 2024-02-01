Newsnews
Europcar Denies Alleged Data Breach After Suspected ChatGPT Use

Written by: Ninon Clemens | Published: 1 February 2024
Europcar, a leading rental car company, has refuted claims of a massive data breach after a user in a hacking forum advertised what they alleged to be stolen data from Europcar. The user claimed to possess personal information of over 48 million Europcar customers and was seeking potential buyers for the purportedly hacked data.

Key Takeaway

Europcar has dismissed claims of a data breach, asserting that the advertised data is false and likely generated by ChatGPT. The incident underscores the growing concern over the misuse of AI-powered text generation for creating fraudulent datasets.

Investigation and Findings

Upon being alerted to the forum advertisement by a threat intelligence service, Europcar conducted a thorough investigation and concluded that the advertised data was false. Vincent Vevaud, a spokesperson for Europcar, stated that the number of records, inconsistencies in the sample data, and the absence of the email addresses in their customer database led them to believe that the advertisement was fraudulent. The company also pointed out that the sample data appeared to be generated by ChatGPT, citing various discrepancies such as non-existent addresses, mismatched ZIP codes, and unusual email address top-level domains.

Response from Experts

Troy Hunt, the operator of the data breach notification service Have I Been Pwned, also expressed skepticism about the legitimacy of the data. He highlighted discrepancies in the email addresses and usernames, as well as the presence of fake home addresses. Additionally, he questioned the claim that the data was created using ChatGPT, emphasizing that fabricated breaches have been a persistent issue and do not necessarily involve AI-generated data.

Potential Implications

While it remains challenging to definitively attribute the creation of the fake data to ChatGPT or a similar AI platform, the incident raises concerns about the potential misuse of text-generating AI tools by malicious actors. Although ChatGPT explicitly stated its refusal to engage in illegal or unethical activities, the possibility of hackers utilizing such tools to produce large volumes of fabricated data cannot be overlooked.


