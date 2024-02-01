Newsnews
News

Unusual Mechanical Keyboards To Spice Up Your Desktop

Written by: Estrellita Tolley | Published: 1 February 2024
unusual-mechanical-keyboards-to-spice-up-your-desktop
News

If you’re in the market for a mechanical keyboard that stands out from the crowd, look no further. Here are some unique options that offer a different typing experience.

Key Takeaway

Unusual mechanical keyboards offer unique layouts and features that cater to different typing preferences, providing a refreshing alternative to traditional keyboard designs.

Feker Alice 80

The Feker Alice 80 is a solid example of an unusual layout, featuring a sound-dampening silicon switch pad and a silicone PCB foam. The quiet, medium actuation linear switches make for a comfortable typing experience, although the board has a slightly unusual layout with a windows key to the right of the left space bar segment.

Feker Alice 98

The Alice 98 offers a unique layout with a number pad on the right, a knob, and a tiny LCD screen. However, the keyboard’s Kailh Winter switches and less pronounced tenting may not appeal to everyone.

Keychron Q11

The Keychron Q11 is a 75% split keyboard with a minimal and industrial-looking design. It features Gateron Brown switches and a compact layout with five dedicated macro keys to the left, making it a portable split option.

Keychron Q13 Pro

The Keychron Q13 Pro is a heavy-duty keyboard with a 75% Alice layout and a solid aluminum body. It offers a unique typing experience but may require some getting used to due to its weight and keycap design.

Cloud Nine ErgoTKL

The Cloud Nine ErgoTKL is a full-featured split ergo keyboard with a compact tenkeyless layout and a built-in wheel for added functionality. It offers a comfortable typing experience with Kailh Browns switches and customizable RGB lighting.

8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard

The 8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard features a unique NES-themed design with custom switches and built-in dials for wireless mode select and volume control. It offers a clicky typing experience and oversized macro buttons for added functionality.

HHKB Studio

The HHKB Studio is a one-of-a-kind keyboard with a unique layout, a pointer nub, mouse buttons, and touch-sensitive strips. It offers a different approach to keyboard design, although some of its quirks may require getting used to.

Kinesis Advantage 360 (Quiet Limited)

The Kinesis Advantage 360 offers a challenging yet logical layout with a concave contour and thumb clusters for modifier keys. It’s a specialist keyboard that may appeal to users looking for a unique and comfortable typing experience.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

15 Amazing Pink Keyboard for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Pink Keyboard for 2024

by Mufi Darcy | 25 August 2023
9 Best Skyrim Pc for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

9 Best Skyrim Pc for 2024

by Margareta Asbury | 13 September 2023
How To Use Anova Sous Vide Machine
TECHNOLOGY

How To Use Anova Sous Vide Machine

by Nyssa Shively | 23 November 2023
How To Replace The Keyboard On An HP Ultrabook
TECHNOLOGY

How To Replace The Keyboard On An HP Ultrabook

by Diann Janke | 25 November 2023
How To Put Keyboard Key Back On
TECHNOLOGY

How To Put Keyboard Key Back On

by Blondy Ward | 13 August 2023
What Is A Magic Keyboard
TECHNOLOGY

What Is A Magic Keyboard

by Amber Tower | 14 August 2023
How To Make Soda With A Soda Maker At Home
TECHNOLOGY

How To Make Soda With A Soda Maker At Home

by Kat Chesnut | 22 November 2023
15 Best Compact Keyboard for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

15 Best Compact Keyboard for 2024

by Clarinda Eberly | 25 August 2023

Recent Stories

Halo Cl300 How To Use
GAMING

Halo Cl300 How To Use

by Estrellita Tolley | 1 February 2024
How To Replay Missions In Halo Infinite
GAMING

How To Replay Missions In Halo Infinite

by Estrellita Tolley | 1 February 2024
Europcar Denies Alleged Data Breach After Suspected ChatGPT Use
News

Europcar Denies Alleged Data Breach After Suspected ChatGPT Use

by Estrellita Tolley | 1 February 2024
Unusual Mechanical Keyboards To Spice Up Your Desktop
News

Unusual Mechanical Keyboards To Spice Up Your Desktop

by Estrellita Tolley | 1 February 2024
Missed Opportunity: Senate Hearing With Five Social Media CEOs
News

Missed Opportunity: Senate Hearing With Five Social Media CEOs

by Estrellita Tolley | 1 February 2024
Introducing Apple Vision Pro: A First Look At The Future Of Computing
News

Introducing Apple Vision Pro: A First Look At The Future Of Computing

by Estrellita Tolley | 1 February 2024
Autonomous Vehicle Company Motional Faces Capital Support Loss
News

Autonomous Vehicle Company Motional Faces Capital Support Loss

by Estrellita Tolley | 1 February 2024
The Messenger Media Startup Shuts Down, Leaving Staff Without Severance Or Healthcare
News

The Messenger Media Startup Shuts Down, Leaving Staff Without Severance Or Healthcare

by Estrellita Tolley | 1 February 2024