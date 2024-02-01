Newsnews
Introducing Apple Vision Pro: A First Look At The Future Of Computing

Written by: Vonni Fortin | Published: 1 February 2024
It’s Friday, February 2, 2024. The long-awaited Apple Vision Pro is finally here. After months of anticipation, the first-gen product has arrived, promising to revolutionize the way we interact with technology. Priced at $3,500, the Vision Pro is a premium headset designed with precision and intention.

Key Takeaway

The Apple Vision Pro offers a glimpse into the future of computing, with its immersive design and emphasis on user interaction through eye and hand gestures. Early adopters are advised to take time to adjust to the new experience.

Unboxing the Vision Pro

As the box arrives, it becomes evident that the Vision Pro is quintessentially Apple – premium and meticulously designed. Upon opening the box, the visor is revealed, accompanied by a Dual Loop Band, light seal inserts, and the much-discussed battery pack. The setup process involves orienting the sensors, enrolling lenses for glasses wearers, and pairing the device with an iPhone.

Creating Your Persona

The face scan process constructs a 3D avatar, known as Persona, which represents the user in teleconferencing apps. The feature, still in beta, captures facial expressions and eye movements, enhancing the virtual communication experience.

Interaction and Adjustment

The Vision Pro emphasizes interaction through eye and hand gestures, with the digital crown serving as a central control. Users are advised to give themselves time to adjust to the new reality, as the weight of the device and the immersive experience may require acclimation.

Introducing Apple Vision Pro: A First Look At The Future Of Computing
