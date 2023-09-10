Apple Event 2023: What To Expect From The IPhone 15, New Apple Watches, And More

Apple fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming Apple Event scheduled for September 12, 2023. With the holiday season just around the corner, the event promises to showcase an array of exciting new products. From the highly anticipated iPhone 15 to the latest Apple Watch Series 9, here’s what we can expect from the event.

iPhone 15: Embracing Change

As the clear marquee announcement of the event, the iPhone 15 is set to make a significant change. Apple has been compelled to adopt the USB-C port for its devices due to regulations set by the European Parliament. While manufacturers have until the end of 2024 to comply, Apple seems poised to make the switch with the iPhone 15. The move towards USB-C aims to standardize ports across devices and reduce e-waste.

In addition to the USB-C port, the iPhone 15 is rumored to feature wireless charging capabilities with an enhanced 35W charging speed. Apple is expected to adopt the Qi2 standard, combining wireless charging with magnets, a technology the company has been utilizing for some time. Moreover, the Dynamic Island feature, initially introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, is likely to trickle down to the less expensive models as well.

Another exciting addition is the rumored iPhone 15 Ultra, which would replace the Pro Max and feature a 6.7-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This handset is expected to come with slimmed-down bezels and a new “Action” button, allowing for customizable shortcuts. These shortcuts can range from accessing the camera and flashlight to enabling accessibility options and the Shortcuts app.

Apple Watch Series 9: A Peek into the Future

While information about the Apple Watch Series 9 has been scarce, there are indications that this year might not bring significant updates to the wearable. It is possible that Apple is saving the big changes for the Apple Watch’s 10th anniversary next year. However, whispers of a new Apple Watch Ultra are circulating, with talks of new processors, colors, and the potential integration of 3D printing technology for case designs.

New AirPods and More

Apple may also use this event to release new AirPods and a standalone USB-C charging case. Although a full upgrade to the H2 chip may not be expected until 2024, a refreshed lineup of AirPods is highly anticipated. Additionally, a new HomePod mini might also make an appearance, further expanding Apple’s smart speaker offerings.

Other possibilities for the event include a closer look at the Vision Pro headset, which is set to hit the market early next year. While specifics about its content remain unknown, it is likely that Apple will provide demonstrations to showcase the capabilities of this “spatial computing” device. Furthermore, attendees might also receive updates on the release dates for iOS, macOS, iPadOS, and watchOS.