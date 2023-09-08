new-iphone-15-models-set-to-be-unveiled-in-apple-event-2023

Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated “Wonderlust” keynote event, scheduled to take place on September 12th. The event will mark the announcement of the next generation of iPhone models, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. In addition to the new iPhones, there is speculation that Apple may also reveal a new Apple Watch and provide updates on the upcoming Vision Pro VR headset.

Apple’s Shift to Titanium Frames for the iPhone 15 Pro Models

One of the major rumored changes for the iPhone 15 Pro models is the potential shift from stainless steel to titanium frames. This move is expected to bring several advantages, including lighter devices and slightly thinner bezels around the screen. The new design is bound to be a topic of conversation during Apple’s conference, leaving the public eager to catch a glimpse of the refreshed look.

Apple’s Transition from Lightning to USB-C

Another significant change expected with the iPhone 15 models is the switch from the proprietary Lightning port to a more universally accepted USB-C port. This transition is driven by EU regulations and will be intriguing to see how Apple presents this change to consumers. The move could lead to compatibility benefits and a more standardized user experience.

Apple Event Streaming Options and How to Watch

To catch the excitement of the Apple Event, there are multiple streaming options available. Apple will be live streaming the event on YouTube, allowing viewers to watch directly from this page. Alternatively, if you own an Apple TV, the event can be accessed through the TV app under the “Apple Special Event” section. For those who prefer not to use YouTube or do not have an Apple TV, the event will also be live streamed on the Apple Events section of Apple’s website, accessible from major browsers such as Safari, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Google Chrome.