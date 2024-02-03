Newsnews
Apple Vision Pro: How To Purchase Or Test Out The $3,500 Headset

Written by: Carrie Curl | Published: 3 February 2024
The much-anticipated Apple Vision Pro headset is now available for purchase for those who preordered it, or for a test drive for those interested in experiencing it in person. This AR/VR headset is being hailed as the future of spatial computing, but its hefty $3,499 price tag and the absence of popular apps like Netflix and YouTube at launch may make it a niche product initially. Despite this, it has already garnered between 160,000 and 180,000 preorders, indicating a strong interest from early adopters.

Key Takeaway

The Apple Vision Pro headset is now available for purchase and in-store demos. Potential buyers can place orders on Apple’s website, while those interested in trying it out can sign up for in-store demos at select locations.

First Impressions and Ongoing Review

Our initial impressions of the Apple Vision Pro have been positive, but questions remain about its target audience and potential everyday use. A more comprehensive review will be available as we spend more time with the device, including recommendations for initial app downloads and usage.

How to Order the Apple Vision Pro

Orders for the Apple Vision Pro can be placed on Apple’s website. During the ordering process, users will utilize Face ID on their iPhone or iPad to ensure the right fit for the Light Seal and headbands. Additionally, they will have the option to select optical inserts, with reader and prescription choices available at extra costs. The device comes with storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, priced at $3,499, $3,699, and $3,899 respectively. Payment can be made in full or through monthly installments, and buyers can opt for AppleCare+ coverage for an additional fee.

How to Try the Apple Vision Pro In-Store

For those who are hesitant to commit to the high-priced Vision Pro based solely on reviews and images, Apple is offering 25-minute in-store demos in select locations. Interested individuals can sign up for these demos on a first-come, first-served basis. The demos are available for scheduling through the Apple website.

