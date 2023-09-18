airpods-pro-2-get-usb-c-and-new-features

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, while not receiving much stage time at the recent iPhone 15 event, come with a few notable upgrades. The most significant change is the inclusion of a USB-C charging case. This move aligns with Apple’s plan to phase out the Lightning port across its product lineup. However, the USB-C case is currently only available with the purchase of the AirPods Pro 2 and cannot be bought separately.

Key Takeaway The AirPods Pro 2 boast a USB-C charging case, new listening modes, and seamless integration with Apple’s ecosystem. These upgrades enhance the overall user experience, making the AirPods Pro 2 a compelling choice for those seeking high-quality wireless earbuds.

A Sneak Peek at the Vision Pro

During the event, Apple also hinted at another upcoming release, the Vision Pro. Details about this hardware were not discussed extensively, but it was revealed that the H2 chip, which provides spatial audio capabilities, is present in both the AirPods Pro 2 and the Vision Pro. This suggests that the Vision Pro will be designed to complement Apple’s headphones and deliver an immersive spatial computing experience. More information about the Vision Pro is expected to be shared closer to its launch next year.

Enhanced Listening Modes

The AirPods Pro 2 come with new software features that further enhance the listening experience. One of these features is Conversational Awareness, which uses various sensors in the earbuds to detect when the user is speaking. When triggered, the audio automatically lowers to allow for easier conversation. Another new feature is Adaptive Noise Control, which offers four settings: Off, Transparency, Adaptive, and Noise Cancellation. Adaptive mode finds a middle ground by adjusting ambient sound levels based on the environment.

Personalized Volume and Seamless Integration

Apple has also introduced Personalized Volume, a feature that uses machine learning to fine-tune the listening experience based on user preferences and environmental conditions. This showcases Apple’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of what earbuds can offer beyond standard audio playback.

Furthermore, Apple continues to excel in creating a seamless ecosystem with its headphones. Automatic switching, for instance, allows for effortless transition between devices, making it easy to move from an iPhone to a MacBook without interruption.

While the AirPods Pro 2 retain the same design as their predecessors and are compatible with the original charging case, the addition of USB-C support marks a significant step forward. Apple’s commitment to improving its audio technology is evident in the AirPods Pro 2, which deliver a rich and immersive sound experience.

The AirPods Pro 2 are priced at $249, maintaining the same price point as their predecessor. Apple has not indicated any immediate plans to sell the USB-C case separately. As Apple continues to innovate in the audio space, it will be interesting to see what future advancements the company brings to its popular AirPods lineup.