Newsnews
News

AirPods Pro 2 Get USB-C And New Features

Written by: Antonina Fogel | Published: 19 September 2023
airpods-pro-2-get-usb-c-and-new-features
News

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, while not receiving much stage time at the recent iPhone 15 event, come with a few notable upgrades. The most significant change is the inclusion of a USB-C charging case. This move aligns with Apple’s plan to phase out the Lightning port across its product lineup. However, the USB-C case is currently only available with the purchase of the AirPods Pro 2 and cannot be bought separately.

Key Takeaway

The AirPods Pro 2 boast a USB-C charging case, new listening modes, and seamless integration with Apple’s ecosystem. These upgrades enhance the overall user experience, making the AirPods Pro 2 a compelling choice for those seeking high-quality wireless earbuds.

A Sneak Peek at the Vision Pro

During the event, Apple also hinted at another upcoming release, the Vision Pro. Details about this hardware were not discussed extensively, but it was revealed that the H2 chip, which provides spatial audio capabilities, is present in both the AirPods Pro 2 and the Vision Pro. This suggests that the Vision Pro will be designed to complement Apple’s headphones and deliver an immersive spatial computing experience. More information about the Vision Pro is expected to be shared closer to its launch next year.

Enhanced Listening Modes

The AirPods Pro 2 come with new software features that further enhance the listening experience. One of these features is Conversational Awareness, which uses various sensors in the earbuds to detect when the user is speaking. When triggered, the audio automatically lowers to allow for easier conversation. Another new feature is Adaptive Noise Control, which offers four settings: Off, Transparency, Adaptive, and Noise Cancellation. Adaptive mode finds a middle ground by adjusting ambient sound levels based on the environment.

Personalized Volume and Seamless Integration

Apple has also introduced Personalized Volume, a feature that uses machine learning to fine-tune the listening experience based on user preferences and environmental conditions. This showcases Apple’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of what earbuds can offer beyond standard audio playback.

Furthermore, Apple continues to excel in creating a seamless ecosystem with its headphones. Automatic switching, for instance, allows for effortless transition between devices, making it easy to move from an iPhone to a MacBook without interruption.

While the AirPods Pro 2 retain the same design as their predecessors and are compatible with the original charging case, the addition of USB-C support marks a significant step forward. Apple’s commitment to improving its audio technology is evident in the AirPods Pro 2, which deliver a rich and immersive sound experience.

The AirPods Pro 2 are priced at $249, maintaining the same price point as their predecessor. Apple has not indicated any immediate plans to sell the USB-C case separately. As Apple continues to innovate in the audio space, it will be interesting to see what future advancements the company brings to its popular AirPods lineup.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

AirPods Pro 2 Get USB-C And New Features
News

AirPods Pro 2 Get USB-C And New Features

by Antonina Fogel | 19 September 2023
Boxbot Transforms From Last-Mile Trucks To Robotical Parcel Storage
News

Boxbot Transforms From Last-Mile Trucks To Robotical Parcel Storage

by Joly Mohr | 19 September 2023
Breaking News: T2 Rebrands As ‘Pebble’
News

Breaking News: T2 Rebrands As ‘Pebble’

by Gabey Merrifield | 19 September 2023
TrueMed’s Payment Integration Platform Revolutionizes Healthcare Spending
News

TrueMed’s Payment Integration Platform Revolutionizes Healthcare Spending

by Aurlie Vail | 19 September 2023
Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, Departs After Nearly 20 Years
News

Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, Departs After Nearly 20 Years

by Bidget Barajas | 19 September 2023
Levelpath Raises $30M In Series A Funding To Revolutionize Procurement Management
News

Levelpath Raises $30M In Series A Funding To Revolutionize Procurement Management

by Marybelle Bales | 18 September 2023
Dragos Secures $74M To Safeguard Industrial Control Systems Against Threats
News

Dragos Secures $74M To Safeguard Industrial Control Systems Against Threats

by Allegra Hwang | 18 September 2023
Prosus, Naspers CEO Bob Van Dijk Resigns Unexpectedly
News

Prosus, Naspers CEO Bob Van Dijk Resigns Unexpectedly

by Ashia Lindstrom | 18 September 2023

Recent Stories

AirPods Pro 2 Get USB-C And New Features
News

AirPods Pro 2 Get USB-C And New Features

by Antonina Fogel | 19 September 2023
Breaking News: T2 Rebrands As ‘Pebble’
News

Breaking News: T2 Rebrands As ‘Pebble’

by Antonina Fogel | 19 September 2023
Boxbot Transforms From Last-Mile Trucks To Robotical Parcel Storage
News

Boxbot Transforms From Last-Mile Trucks To Robotical Parcel Storage

by Antonina Fogel | 19 September 2023
Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, Departs After Nearly 20 Years
News

Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, Departs After Nearly 20 Years

by Antonina Fogel | 19 September 2023
TrueMed’s Payment Integration Platform Revolutionizes Healthcare Spending
News

TrueMed’s Payment Integration Platform Revolutionizes Healthcare Spending

by Antonina Fogel | 19 September 2023
12 Best TV Antenna White for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best TV Antenna White for 2023

by Antonina Fogel | 19 September 2023
14 Amazing View TV Antenna 150 Mile Range for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Amazing View TV Antenna 150 Mile Range for 2023

by Antonina Fogel | 19 September 2023
8 Amazing Outside TV Antenna 150 Mile Range for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Amazing Outside TV Antenna 150 Mile Range for 2023

by Antonina Fogel | 19 September 2023