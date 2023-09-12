apple-launches-usb-c-port-for-airpods-pro

Apple continues its trend of adopting USB-C port technology by bringing it to the AirPods Pro as well. In addition to equipping the iPhone 15 series with USB-C, the company announced at the Wonderlust event today that a USB-C powered AirPods Pro 2 will be available for purchase starting September 22, priced at $249. As a further convenience, Apple will also offer wired EarPods with a USB-C connector for $19.

USB-C Compatibility Expands

Apple has been actively expanding USB-C compatibility across its product lineup. While it remains unclear whether users will have the option to purchase a USB-C case separately, the introduction of the USB-C port to the AirPods Pro marks another step towards the company’s goal of having a unified port across iPhones, iPads, and AirPods. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously reported that USB-C support will also be extended to the regular AirPods and the AirPods Max next year.

A Steady Progression

Apple’s move towards USB-C began in 2018 with the introduction of the new iPad Pro, which featured the USB-C port. Since then, the company has gradually incorporated the technology into its devices, enhancing convenience and versatility for users.