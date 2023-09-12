Apple’s IPhone 15 Pro Introduces Revolutionary 3D Spatial Video Capture For Apple Vision Pro

Apple has unveiled a new feature for its upcoming iPhone 15 Pro that aims to revolutionize the way we capture and relive memories. The iPhone 15 Pro will now be capable of capturing what Apple calls “spatial videos,” which will be seamlessly integrated with its new mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro.

Key Takeaway Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro introduces an exciting new feature called spatial videos. This feature enables users to capture three-dimensional videos using the device’s integrated ultra-wide and main cameras. The aim is to provide a seamless and convenient way to capture and relive memories using the smartphone you always have with you. These spatial videos can also be shared with others who own the Apple Vision Pro headset, allowing them to experience the moment as if they were physically present.

A Whole New Way to Experience Memories

The iPhone 15 Pro’s spatial video feature allows users to capture three-dimensional videos using the device’s ultra-wide and main cameras. This innovative approach makes it effortless for people to record special moments using the smartphone they carry with them at all times, eliminating the need for a separate recording device.

Imagine reliving your favorite memories in a whole new way – spatial video lets you feel like you’re transported back to that exact moment in time. This exciting development was announced by Apple during its recent iPhone event held in Cupertino.

Sharing the Experience

In addition to capturing spatial videos, Apple has also made it incredibly easy to share these immersive experiences with others. Users can share their spatial videos with anyone who owns the Apple Vision Pro headset, allowing them to feel as if they were there experiencing the moment firsthand.

While Apple didn’t provide extensive technical details about the spatial video recording process or the viewing and sharing experience on the Vision Pro, it did offer a glimpse into the future of immersive content creation.

According to Apple, the ability to capture spatial videos will be available later this year. The iPhone 15 Pro will be available in a sleek titanium finish and will come equipped with USB-C, with prices starting at $999.