Polycam Secures $18 Million In Funding With Backing From YouTube Co-founder

Written by: Lesley Weathersby | Published: 7 February 2024
Polycam, a revolutionary 3D scanning app, has successfully closed an $18 million Series A funding round. The investment was led by Left Lane Capital and saw participation from prominent investors such as Adobe Ventures and YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley. This significant capital injection will be instrumental in advancing Polycam’s capabilities, including the development of new 3D editing and collaboration features, as well as the expansion into new markets.

Key Takeaway

Revolutionizing 3D Capture

Founded in early 2021 by Chris Heinrich and Elliott Spelman, Polycam aims to democratize 3D content creation by leveraging the advanced sensors present in modern smartphones. The app utilizes cutting-edge technology, including the lidar sensor found in recent iPhone models, to enable users to effortlessly capture 3D scans of their surroundings and objects.

Empowering Users with Innovative Tools

Polycam offers a diverse suite of 3D capture and modeling tools tailored to different use cases. From scanning surroundings in 3D to creating 3D models of objects using photogrammetry, the app provides a seamless and intuitive experience for users. Additionally, Polycam hosts a library of free 3D models contributed by the community, further enriching the platform’s offerings.

Strategic Growth and Expansion

Despite the competitive landscape, Polycam has garnered nearly 100,000 paying customers and achieved over 10 million downloads of its iOS and Android apps. With a focus on aggressive expansion, the company aims to enhance its AI-driven capabilities, introduce enterprise subscription tiers, and double its workforce by 2025. Furthermore, Polycam is poised to capitalize on the potential of Apple’s AR headset, Vision Pro, in the coming months.


