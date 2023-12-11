apple-introduces-spatial-video-recording-on-iphone-15-pro

Apple has recently released iOS 17.2, and with it comes an exciting new feature for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users: spatial video recording. This innovative capability allows users to capture videos in three dimensions, creating a truly immersive experience. Apple Vision Pro, the upcoming mixed-reality headset, will be compatible with these spatial videos, allowing users to relive and enjoy their favorite memories in a whole new way.

Key Takeaway Apple’s latest iOS release, 17.2, introduces spatial video recording for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users. This new feature allows users to capture immersive videos in three dimensions, creating a truly unique and memorable viewing experience. The spatial videos can be viewed on various devices, but the full immersive experience is best enjoyed with Apple Vision Pro, the upcoming mixed-reality headset.

How Spatial Video Recording Works

When recording a spatial video, the iPhone 15 Pro utilizes both the main and ultrawide cameras to capture the footage. The resulting video is then saved as a single file in a dedicated “Spatial” album within the Photos app. Furthermore, these videos can be seamlessly synced across all devices through iCloud. Users can expect their spatial videos to be recorded in 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second.

To enable spatial video recording, users need to navigate to the Settings app and toggle on the “Spatial Video for ?Apple Vision Pro?” option in the Camera section, under Formats. Apple recommends holding the iPhone in landscape orientation to achieve the optimal results when recording these immersive videos.

Although spatial videos can be viewed on all iPhones and other devices, they will be displayed as regular, two-dimensional videos. To fully enjoy the spatial experience, users should consider investing in Apple Vision Pro or other compatible devices.

Setting a New Bar for Video Quality

This introduction of spatial video recording showcases Apple’s dedication to pushing boundaries and providing users with groundbreaking technology. Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, expressed his enthusiasm for the new feature, describing it as “magical” and “setting a new bar for what’s possible.”

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature the most powerful camera systems Apple has ever developed, including the best video quality available on any smartphone. The addition of spatial video recording further enhances the capabilities of these devices, allowing users to capture and relive their special moments with unparalleled clarity and depth.

Apple’s commitment to innovation extends beyond the iPhone. The spatial video recording feature is also a precursor to the highly anticipated AR/VR headset that Apple plans to launch next year. By enabling users to create immersive videos, Apple is building anticipation and deepening connections with its audience, setting the stage for the upcoming product launch.

Additional Updates in iOS 17.2

Alongside the introduction of spatial video recording, Apple has included several other noteworthy updates in iOS 17.2. This release brings the new Journal app, providing users with a platform to chronicle their thoughts and experiences. Furthermore, Apple has redesigned the Apple TV app, offering an improved interface for a seamless entertainment experience. Lastly, accessing Health app data has been made even easier through Siri integration.

With these updates, Apple continues to enhance the overall user experience and deliver cutting-edge features that set them apart from their competitors.

Image Credits: Apple

Sources: