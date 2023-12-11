Newsnews
Apple Releases Journal App With IOS 17.2 Update

Written by: Leta Freitas | Published: 12 December 2023
Apple has officially launched its highly anticipated Journal app alongside the release of iOS 17.2. The tech giant aims to provide iPhone users with a dedicated space for journaling, allowing them to reflect on everyday moments and record special events. The Journal app was first announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June and has now finally made its debut.

Key Takeaway

Apple has introduced its highly anticipated Journal app as part of the iOS 17.2 update, allowing iPhone users to engage in journaling. The app provides personalized suggestions for journal entries and ensures data privacy through end-to-end encryption. Third-party developers can also leverage the Journaling Suggestion API to enhance their own journaling apps. Despite potential criticism, Apple aims to make the benefits of journaling accessible to a wider audience while emphasizing user privacy and control.

Features of the Journal App

The new Journal app offers a range of features to enhance the journaling experience. Users can capture moments using various media formats such as text, photos, videos, audio recordings, and locations. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI), the app provides personalized suggestions for journal entries. For example, it may prompt users to write about their recent travels or favorite songs. Apple emphasizes that users have control over the content displayed in the app’s suggestions.

In addition, Apple has introduced a Journaling Suggestion API, enabling third-party journaling apps to suggest topics for users to write about. This allows developers to enhance their apps by providing personalized journaling suggestions tailored to individual users.

Apple ensures the security of Journal entries with end-to-end encryption when storing them in iCloud. For increased privacy, users can lock the Journal app with their device passcode, Face ID, or Touch ID. Apple also emphasizes that journaling suggestions are generated on the device, and users can select which moments are shared with the Journal app and added to their entries.

Benefits for Users

“We are excited to bring the benefits of journaling to more people,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. He highlighted that Journal makes it effortless to preserve meaningful memories and cultivate gratitude by intelligently curating personal information directly from users’ iPhones. Furthermore, by enabling other journaling apps to offer similar personalized suggestions while ensuring utmost privacy, Apple aims to expand the accessibility of journaling for users.

iPhone users previously relied on various apps, such as Notes, to document their daily experiences and memories. With the launch of the dedicated Journal app, they now have a designated platform specifically designed for journaling.

Implications and Critics

Apple’s entry into the journaling space may draw criticism from app developers accusing the company of “sherlocking” popular app categories. This term refers to Apple adopting ideas from the broader app developer and partner community. It is worth noting that Apple is currently under investigation by the Department of Justice (DoJ) for alleged anticompetitive practices, including actions related to the App Store.

The release of the Journal app is part of a broader series of software updates unveiled by Apple. These updates include a revamped Apple TV app, Health app data access via Siri, and support for spatial video recording on the iPhone 15 Pro.

