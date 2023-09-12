Newsnews
Apple’s IOS 17 Set To Release On September 18, Bringing Exciting Features To IPhone Users

Written by: Coretta Lovelady | Published: 13 September 2023
Apple has officially announced that its latest operating system, iOS 17, will be available as a free software update on Monday, September 18, 2023. This means that even if you’re not planning to upgrade to one of the new iPhones unveiled today, you can still enjoy new features and enhancements on your current iPhone.

Key Takeaway

Apple’s iOS 17 is set to release on September 18, offering a range of exciting features and enhancements. From the revamped Messages app to improved communication and safety features, users can expect a more interactive and secure experience on their iPhones. The addition of StandBy mode, machine learning improvements, and the Journal app further enhance productivity and well-being. iOS 17 is a significant software update that brings innovation and convenience to iPhone users.

Exciting Features and Improvements for iPhone Users

iOS 17 introduces a range of new features and improvements across various Apple apps, enhancing the overall user experience. Let’s take a closer look at some of them:

Enhanced Messaging Experience

  • The Messages app gets a significant makeover, with a new drawer in the keyboard for easy access to features like the Camera, Photo, Stickers, Apple Cash, Audio, and Location Sharing.
  • Users can now create their own “Live Stickers” by selecting subjects from their own photos and adding playful effects to bring them to life.

Improved Communication and Safety

  • Live Voicemail feature allows users to listen and read transcriptions of their voicemails.
  • The new “Check In” safety feature enables users to notify their family or friends once they have arrived at their destination safely.

Innovative Functionality

  • StandBy mode offers a full-screen experience when the phone is placed on its side, providing glanceable information, widgets, clocks, photos, and notifications.
  • Enhancements in machine learning, including improved autocorrect and better dictation, enhance the overall typing and voice input experience.
  • A new first-party app called Journal allows users to track their day and well-being, offering a comprehensive way to stay organized and mindful.

Additional Enhancements

Aside from the aforementioned features, iOS 17 brings a host of other improvements:

  • Better Private Browsing in Safari
  • Support for passkeys
  • New mental health features in the Health app
  • Offline Maps
  • Updates for Apple Music, AirPlay, AirTag, Home app, Reminders, Siri, and more

