Apple Launches New Sports App For Tracking Scores And Stats

Written by: Elnora Gottschalk | Published: 21 February 2024
Apple has unveiled its latest venture into the world of sports and subscriptions with the introduction of a new app designed specifically for iPhone users. The newly launched Apple Sports app is set to provide sports enthusiasts with real-time access to scores, stats, and other essential information related to their favorite teams and leagues. This move is poised to bring a new level of competition to the existing array of sports score aggregators available on the App Store.

Key Takeaway

Apple has launched a new sports app, Apple Sports, catering to the needs of sports enthusiasts by offering real-time scores, stats, and customizable features for tracking their favorite teams and leagues.

Real-Time Updates and Comprehensive Coverage

The Apple Sports app, initially available in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, will offer comprehensive coverage of various leagues, including MLS, NBA, NCAA, NHL, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Liga MX, Ligue 1, Premier League, and Serie A. Apple has also hinted at the inclusion of additional leagues in the future, such as MLB, NFL, NCASF, NWSL, and WNBA for their upcoming seasons.

Customizable Experience and Enhanced Features

Users of the app will have the ability to personalize their scoreboards to closely follow their preferred teams, leagues, and tournaments. Additionally, the app will allow seamless navigation between different sections, providing access to play-by-play information, team stats, lineup details, and live betting odds. Notably, the app offers the option to disable the live betting odds feature within the settings. It’s worth mentioning that the betting odds are sourced from Draft Kings, with no revenue share agreement in place as the app does not support live betting.

Integration with Apple’s Subscription Services

While the app itself is free to use, it serves as a gateway for Apple to direct users to its other subscription offerings in live sports, particularly through its Apple TV app. This allows users to access live games from Apple and other apps. Apple has been actively expanding its presence in the sports domain, evident from its partnerships with Major League Baseball and the introduction of the MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app last year.

Expanding Revenue Streams and Future Prospects

Apple’s foray into the realm of sports aligns with its broader strategy to bolster its services revenue, which reached a record $22.3 billion in the fourth quarter. The company’s services revenue encompasses various facets of its business, including Apple TV+, Apple Music, iCloud, the App Store, and advertising. Looking ahead, there is potential for Apple to introduce paid features within the Sports app, although no official announcements have been made regarding this possibility. The app is currently available in English, French, and Spanish, and requires iOS 17.2 or later for download and usage.

