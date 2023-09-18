Breaking News: T2 Rebrands As ‘Pebble’

The social network known as T2, which aimed to challenge Twitter, has officially rebranded itself as ‘Pebble.’ The company announced this change on its platform, stating that the previous name was never meant to be permanent. In a message addressed to Pebble users, the reasoning behind the new name was explained.

Why ‘Pebble’?

The rebranding message stated that a pebble is something small and unassuming. It can be thrown into the vast ocean, representing a tiny message sent out into the world. Each pebble has its unique character, some round and friendly, others with edges. When they make ripples that expand outward, they have the power to change the nature of the sea itself. As pebbles collect on the shore, they create a beautiful beach where people can gather and admire the view. It symbolizes a place where ideas can be shared in times of joy, sadness, concern, and celebration.

The company further explained that they never intended for the name T2 to be permanent, finding it “too derivative and a bit uninspired.” When they discovered the Icelandic top-level domain .is, they saw an opportunity to establish a connection with their community. Thus, naming the site pebble.is strengthened their branding and identity.

As a result of the rebranding, all T2 usernames will undergo a change and adopt the format pebble.is/[username].

Pebble’s New Look and Features

Alongside the name change, Pebble has unveiled a refreshed look. The platform now features the Pebble logo and a new “Ideas” section that provides users with post suggestions based on their conversations, bio, and the accounts they follow. Users have the option to dismiss any suggestion by tapping “ignore.”

Interestingly, despite the rebranding, Pebble has already replicated many of the features previously associated with Twitter. These include the verification checkmark, enabling users to have their “legacy” verification restored. Additionally, Pebble offers quote posts, direct messages (DMs), and its own personalized “For You” feed. This sets Pebble apart from other Twitter and social network rivals, such as Mastodon and Bluesky, which lack certain features.

About Pebble

Pebble was founded by Gabor Cselle, who has previously sold his companies to Twitter and Google, and Sarah Oh, former human rights advisor at Twitter. The social network is backed by $1.1 million in funding from a group of notable angel investors, including Bradley Horowitz, Rich Miner, and Katherine Maher, the former CEO of Wikipedia.

With its fresh new branding and an impressive set of features, Pebble aims to carve a space for itself in the social media landscape, offering a unique experience for users and providing a platform where ideas can flourish.