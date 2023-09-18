Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, Departs After Nearly 20 Years

Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, has announced his departure from the company after nearly two decades. Panay, who is well-known for his passionate presentations on Microsoft’s Surface devices, confirmed the news on Twitter, expressing his gratitude for his time at Microsoft and the opportunity to collaborate with incredible people.

This announcement comes as a surprise, just days before a highly anticipated New York City event where Microsoft is expected to unveil new Surface hardware. Panay’s absence will undoubtedly leave a void in the leadership of the Surface and Windows businesses.

A Legacy of Innovation and Leadership

Panos Panay’s journey at Microsoft dates back to 2004 when he joined as a Group Program Manager for PC hardware. Over the years, he steadily climbed the ranks and in 2018, was appointed as Chief Product Officer. During his tenure, Panay played a pivotal role in the creation of the iconic Surface brand, beloved by many for its innovative designs and cutting-edge technology.

Under Panay’s leadership, the Microsoft devices team brought Windows 11 to market, delivering exceptional services and experiences to millions of users around the world. His departure leaves a void that will need to be filled by talented individuals who can continue driving innovation within the Windows and Surface businesses.

A Time of Transition and Change

Following Panay’s departure, Yusuf Mehdi will assume leadership of the Windows and Surface businesses and products externally. This transition will bring new challenges and opportunities for Microsoft, as they navigate the ever-evolving technology landscape. The company remains committed to its strategy and vision, as emphasized by CEO Satya Nadella, who expressed his gratitude to Panay for his contributions over the years.

It is worth noting that Panay’s resignation follows Amazon’s hardware chief Dave Limp’s announcement of his departure. This marks a period of significant change in the technology industry, as key figures within high-profile companies explore new opportunities and drive progress in different directions.

Farewell and Future Endeavors

Panos Panay’s departure from Microsoft marks the end of an era filled with innovation, leadership, and the creation of iconic products and experiences. His impact on Microsoft’s culture, products, and the broader devices ecosystem is undeniable. As the company bids farewell to Panay, they express their gratitude for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.