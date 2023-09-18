boxbot-transforms-from-last-mile-trucks-to-robotical-parcel-storage

Boxbot, a Bay Area-based startup, has recently undergone a significant pivot in its business strategy. Originally focused on autonomous last-mile delivery using brightly colored vans, the company has now shifted its attention to robotical parcel storage in warehouses. This change in direction came as a result of customer enthusiasm for Boxbot’s package retrieval system and the growing market for warehouse automation technology.

Key Takeaway Boxbot has shifted its focus from autonomous last-mile delivery to robotical parcel storage in warehouses, capitalizing on the demand for warehouse automation technology.

The Shift Towards Warehouse Storage

In response to customer feedback and market trends, Boxbot decided to pivot its business strategy. The company recognized the potential for growth and scalability in the warehouse automation sector and saw an opportunity to deliver a solution that could quickly scale into a large market. To achieve this, Boxbot developed a three-dimensional conveyor system designed specifically for parcels, which increases storage density within a smaller footprint.

While the company’s previous focus was on last-mile delivery, the demand for autonomous technology seemed to be concentrated more within the warehouse automation space. Boxbot leveraged this opportunity to productize their warehouse automation platform and offer a solution that solves the costly manual process for parcel companies.

Funding and Partnerships

Boxbot recently secured $12 million in their Series A funding round, led by Playground Global. Other investors include Maersk Growth, Toyota Ventures, Pear Ventures, and Artiman Ventures. This funding brings the total investment in the startup to $29.5 million.

The company is currently in talks with partners and has identified several sites for testing its robotical parcel storage system. Furthermore, Boxbot has piloted the technology with customers to explore different use cases and environments, such as last-mile delivery centers, bonded storage warehouses, and customer pickup locations. Boxbot plans to deploy production-level systems into real-world operating environments across these applications in the coming year, with the aim of scaling across multiple facilities and additional customers.

Future Growth and Expansion

With a team that has demonstrated its ability to make tough decisions and adapt to market demands, Boxbot is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for warehouse automation technology. The company currently has 20 employees and is actively hiring more. The latest funding round will also support the acceleration of Boxbot’s go-to-market approach, allowing them to reach a broader customer base.

As Boxbot transitions from last-mile trucks to robotical parcel storage, it is poised for success in the warehouse automation industry. With a proven product and a strong investor backing, the company is well-equipped to address the existing challenges in the parcel storage process and revolutionize the industry.