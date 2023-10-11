aampe-revolutionizing-app-marketing-with-personalization-algorithms

Aampe, a marketing automation platform for mobile apps, has recently secured $7.5 million in funding, led by Matrix India and Peak XV. This brings their total funding to $9.3 million and will be used to further develop their products and expand their go-to-market teams. According to co-founder and CEO Paul Meinshausen, Aampe aims to revolutionize app marketing by personalizing the user experience through the use of advanced algorithms.

Revolutionizing Customer Relationship Management

Traditionally, customer relationship management (CRM) tools have relied on manual segmentation, user journey building, and labor-intensive A/B testing by marketers. Aampe, on the other hand, leverages probabilistic and dynamic artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to autonomously generate and send personalized messages to each user. The company replaces deterministic rules with AI-powered decision-making to maximize user engagement and conversion rates.

A Unique Combination of Experts

Aampe was founded in 2020 by industry experts Paul Meinshausen, Sami Abboud, and Schaun Wheeler. Meinshausen, who previously co-launched PaySense, an India-based micro-loan app, brings his expertise in the financial technology sector. Wheeler, on the other hand, brings his experience from the U.S. Army Department of Intelligence program. The trio met Abboud, formerly the chief product officer at DT One, a telecom payments API business, during their professional journeys.

The Intersection of Privacy and AI

Aampe is uniquely positioned at the intersection of two major changes in the industry: privacy-driven changes to performance ad tech and marketing, and the rise of AI. The platform collects app metrics, such as in-app purchases and shopping cart behavior, and conducts thousands of experiments using AI-generated text notifications. By offering sliding discounts based on the AI’s predictions, Aampe aims to increase user engagement within the app.

The Power of Experimentation

Unlike other marketing automation platforms, Aampe’s secret sauce lies in its approach to experimentation. Rather than relying solely on historical training data, Aampe generates new training data by running experiments and dynamically adjusts messaging based on the results. This minimizes the need for marketers to manually set triggers and orchestrate messages across channels.

Aampe already serves customers across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, including Swiggy and PayU. With the recent funding, the company plans to expand its team and focus on hiring, with the aim of growing to 20 to 25 team members by the end of the year. As Aampe continues to innovate and refine its algorithms, it is poised to shape the future of app marketing and drive better results for businesses.