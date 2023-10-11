Newsnews
Achieving An O-1A As A Bootstrapping Solo Founder

Written by: Lorene Hyde | Published: 12 October 2023
Many bootstrapping solo founders often wonder if they can qualify for an O-1A visa. The common misconception is that VC funding is necessary to obtain this visa. However, the truth is that it is absolutely possible to apply for an O-1A visa as a solo founder who is bootstrapping their startup without any funding. In fact, getting an O-1A visa can be a viable option if you are able to demonstrate extraordinary ability in your field.

Key Takeaway

Bootstrapping solo founders can absolutely qualify for an O-1A visa without the need for VC funding. By demonstrating extraordinary ability in their field and showcasing their achievements and contributions, they can strengthen their case for the visa. The O-1A visa offers flexibility in sponsorship, allowing for freelance work opportunities. It is essential to present strong evidence of exceptional skills and achievements to increase the chances of a successful O-1A application.

Qualifying for an O-1A

The O-1A visa is designed for individuals with extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics. While funding from venture capitalists is often associated with this visa, it is not a requirement. As a bootstrapping solo founder, you can still showcase your extraordinary abilities by achieving significant traction and scale in your startup.

To qualify for the O-1A visa, you need to meet certain criteria that demonstrate your extraordinary ability. This can include receiving significant awards or recognition in your field, having a high salary or remuneration that indicates your exceptional skills, or providing evidence of your original contributions to your industry.

The Changing Landscape of Startup Fundraising

The startup fundraising process has undergone a significant shift in recent years. In the past, venture capitalists would typically choose founding teams composed of technical and sales co-founders to build, launch, and iterate a minimum viable product. However, the trend has now shifted towards solo founders working tirelessly to develop and launch their own MVP while seeking initial traction. Funding is often pursued later in the process, once the startup is ready to scale rapidly.

Applying for an O-1A Visa While Bootstrapping

Obtaining an O-1A visa as a bootstrapping solo founder requires presenting strong evidence of your extraordinary abilities. This can include showcasing your achievements, such as press coverage, industry recognition, or even academic publications. Highlighting your unique contributions to your field and demonstrating your significant impact can strengthen your case for the O-1A visa.

It is important to note that the O-1A visa does not require a specific employer to sponsor you. You can either have an employer or a U.S. agent acting as your employer or representing multiple employers to sponsor your visa application. This flexibility allows for the possibility of freelance work, making it an attractive option for solo founders.

