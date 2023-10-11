Newsnews
News

New Automation Startup Relay Challenges Zapier With Workflow Automation Platform

Written by: Scarlett Dees | Published: 12 October 2023
new-automation-startup-relay-challenges-zapier-with-workflow-automation-platform
News

A new automation startup, Relay, has officially launched to the public, aiming to provide a workflow automation platform that goes beyond triggers and actions. The San Francisco-based company, led by founder Jacob Bank, is targeting mundane and repetitive tasks, offering collaborative workflows that support multiple stakeholders working in tandem.

Key Takeaway

Relay, a new automation startup, has launched a workflow automation platform that offers collaborative workflows beyond triggers and actions. With its emphasis on human-in-the-loop approvals and AI-powered features, Relay aims to provide a complete alternative to established automation platforms like Zapier.

Background and Founding

Relay is the brainchild of Jacob Bank, the founder of the smart scheduling app Timeful, which was acquired by Google in 2015. Bank joined Google and played a crucial role in integrating Timeful’s technology into various products. After leaving Google, Bank founded Relay, recruiting former colleagues from Google to join the venture.

Collaborative Workflows

Relay differentiates itself by focusing on collaborative workflows rather than simply automating data flows between products. The platform allows companies to automate tasks such as organizing all-hands meetings or onboarding new recruits, reducing the amount of human admin hours required for repetitive tasks. For example, Relay can integrate with productivity tools, calendars, and team collaboration software to ensure that all contributors receive the correct presentation template before a meeting and create a dedicated Slack channel for the meeting.

Funding and Expansion

Relay initially raised $5 million in a seed round of funding led by Khosla Ventures during its beta phase. The company has recently secured an additional $3.1 million in funding led by Andreessen Horowitz (A16z) to support its growth. Relay currently has a workforce distributed across the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

A Complete Alternative to Zapier

Relay has evolved from being a “todo list for repeated sets of tasks” to a full-fledged workflow automation platform that offers hundreds of triggers and actions spanning various integrations. The company has also embraced AI advancements in the form of an AI assistant powered by ChatGPT, which can suggest content, extract information, summarize notes, and autofill fields. Relay’s AI capabilities, such as AI Autofill and AI Classify, enable users to automate tasks like generating email responses and classifying incoming emails based on content.

Human-in-the-Loop Approvals

One of Relay’s key differentiators is its emphasis on human-in-the-loop approvals. While automation plays a significant role in speeding up processes, the platform ensures that humans have the final say in approving specific actions. Relay allows users to double-check steps before execution, input missing data, add personalized content, and more. The company believes that certain workflows require human judgment and aims to seamlessly integrate human input into its automation processes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Solution For AI Code Quality: Braintrust Secures $3 Million In Funding
News

New Solution For AI Code Quality: Braintrust Secures $3 Million In Funding

by Ekaterina Hedden | 29 September 2023
Zapier Introduces Canvas: An AI-Powered Flowchart Tool
News

Zapier Introduces Canvas: An AI-Powered Flowchart Tool

by Janela Downes | 29 September 2023
What Does Asana Company Do
TECHNOLOGY

What Does Asana Company Do

by Diahann Telles | 19 September 2023
How To Sync Google Calendar To Notion
TECHNOLOGY

How To Sync Google Calendar To Notion

by Berte Witte | 30 August 2023
Asana vs ClickUp: Which Is the Better Project Management Tool?
TECHNOLOGY

Asana vs ClickUp: Which Is the Better Project Management Tool?

by Ireney | 11 February 2022
What Does Slack Mean
TECHNOLOGY

What Does Slack Mean

by Una Blanco | 19 September 2023
Capsule Launches AI-Powered Video Editor For Enterprise Teams
News

Capsule Launches AI-Powered Video Editor For Enterprise Teams

by Filippa Ringer | 21 September 2023
How Sync Asana To Outlook
TECHNOLOGY

How Sync Asana To Outlook

by Elfie Scanlon | 20 September 2023

Recent Stories

Yooga: Revolutionizing Restaurant Operations In Latin America
News

Yooga: Revolutionizing Restaurant Operations In Latin America

by Scarlett Dees | 12 October 2023
Formant Revolutionizing Data Management For Robotics Companies
News

Formant Revolutionizing Data Management For Robotics Companies

by Scarlett Dees | 12 October 2023
Carefull Raises $16.5 Million To Protect Seniors From Financial Fraud
News

Carefull Raises $16.5 Million To Protect Seniors From Financial Fraud

by Scarlett Dees | 12 October 2023
Conveyor Secures $12.5 Million In Funding To Automate Security Reviews Using LLMs
News

Conveyor Secures $12.5 Million In Funding To Automate Security Reviews Using LLMs

by Scarlett Dees | 12 October 2023
New Critical Atlassian Zero-Day Exploited By State-Backed Hackers, Microsoft Says
News

New Critical Atlassian Zero-Day Exploited By State-Backed Hackers, Microsoft Says

by Scarlett Dees | 12 October 2023
Kit Plugins Raises $1 Million In Funding To Enhance Music Production
News

Kit Plugins Raises $1 Million In Funding To Enhance Music Production

by Scarlett Dees | 12 October 2023
Box Introduces Unique AI Pricing Plan To Account For High Cost Of LLMs
News

Box Introduces Unique AI Pricing Plan To Account For High Cost Of LLMs

by Scarlett Dees | 12 October 2023
Adobe Unveils Project Fast Fill: Generative Fill For Video Editing
News

Adobe Unveils Project Fast Fill: Generative Fill For Video Editing

by Scarlett Dees | 12 October 2023