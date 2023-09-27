amazon-appoints-ex-microsoft-exec-panos-panay-to-lead-devices-business

In a strategic move, Amazon has announced that Panos Panay, a former executive at Microsoft, will lead its Devices & Services (D&S) business. Panay, who brings over 19 years of experience at Microsoft, most recently served as its EVP and chief product officer, overseeing the Windows + Devices division. He is well-known for his passionate presentations on the Surface line of devices.

Key Takeaway Panos Panay, formerly of Microsoft, has been chosen to lead Amazon’s Devices & Services business, highlighting a potential strategic shift in focus for the division.

This news comes as no surprise, as rumors of Panay’s move to Amazon started swirling when his departure from Microsoft was made public. The decision to bring on someone with a deep understanding of PC hardware could indicate a shift in focus for Amazon’s Devices & Services division, which faced challenges due to last year’s layoffs.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy expressed his confidence in Panay’s abilities in a blog post, stating, “As a strong product builder and inventor who has deep experience in both hardware and integrated services, Panos will be a great addition to our D&S organization moving forward.” Panay is set to assume his new role at the end of October.

It is worth noting that Panay’s appointment comes after Amazon’s hardware chief, Dave Limp, announced his departure, with plans to become the CEO of Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company, Blue Origin. Limp, who had been with Amazon for over 13 years, played a crucial role in the development and success of products like Echo, Alexa, and the Fire tablets.

With Panay’s extensive experience in the technology industry, particularly in hardware and integrated services, Amazon aims to strengthen its position in the competitive devices market.