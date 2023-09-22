microsoft-unveils-upgraded-surface-laptop-go-and-laptop-studio

Microsoft made waves at a Windows event in New York City with the introduction of the Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Laptop Studio 2. The event was notably missing the presence of Panos Panay, the long-time division head who recently announced his departure from the company. CEO Satya Nadella took the stage to showcase the impressive hardware upgrades.

Key Takeaway Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop Go 3 and Laptop Studio 2, demonstrating their commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of portable computing. With upgraded internals, improved performance, and thoughtful design, these devices are set to impress both casual users and professionals alike.

The Surface Laptop Go 3

The Surface Laptop Go 3, the successor to the Laptop Go 2, arrives 15 months after its predecessor’s debut. The new version boasts enhanced internals, powered by the 12th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Microsoft claims that this represents an 88% speed improvement compared to the original Laptop Go released in 2020.

As the name suggests, portability is a key feature of the Surface Laptop Go 3. Weighing less than 2.5 pounds, this 12.4-inch machine is impressively lightweight. The touchscreen display is complemented by Studio mics and Dolby Atmos–tuned speakers, providing an immersive audio experience. Microsoft also promises an impressive battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2

The new Laptop Studio steps it up with its 14.4-inch display. It is equipped with 13th-gen Intel Core H-class processors and offers optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 4060, or RTX 2000 graphics. This device is designed for creative professionals and includes two USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-A port, and a microSD card reader.

The Laptop Studio 2 exemplifies a well-rounded system, catering to the needs of those seeking a powerful and versatile device.

Preorders for both devices are now available, with shipping scheduled to commence on October 3. The Surface Laptop Go 3 starts at $799, while the Laptop Studio 2 is priced at $1,999.

These new releases come at a time when reports of Panos Panay’s departure from the division have surfaced, with speculations linking it to budget cuts and the cancellation of experimental Surface devices.