New Shipping Fees On Amazon And Other Tech News

Written by: Winne Casteel | Published: 3 September 2023
Welcome to TechCrunch’s Week in Review, where we bring you the latest tech news from the past week. In this edition, we’ll cover Amazon’s decision to increase shipping fees, OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT Enterprise, and Apple’s upcoming press conference. So, let’s dive in!

Amazon Raises Shipping Fees

Amazon has announced that it is increasing its free shipping minimum to $35 for customers who do not have a Prime membership in certain regions. This is a change from the previous minimum of $25. The company states that it is testing this new threshold randomly by ZIP code-grouped regions, with everyone in the same region seeing the same free shipping threshold.

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Enterprise

OpenAI, the AI research organization, has introduced ChatGPT Enterprise, a business-focused version of its popular AI-powered chatbot app. ChatGPT Enterprise includes “enterprise-grade” privacy and data analysis capabilities, as well as improved performance and customization options. This launch aims to capitalize on the viral success of ChatGPT and provide businesses with enhanced chatbot capabilities.

Apple Announces Press Conference

Apple has sent out invites for its upcoming press conference, scheduled for September 12. The event, to be held at Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, is expected to unveil the highly anticipated iPhone 15. Additionally, there are speculations about the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Vision Pro, Apple’s AR headset, making appearances during the event. Apple’s press conference is generating a lot of excitement and anticipation within the tech community.

Key Takeaway

Amazon is increasing its free shipping minimum to $35 for customers without a Prime membership in selected regions. OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Enterprise, a business-focused version of its chatbot app, offering enhanced privacy and performance. Apple’s upcoming press conference is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 and potentially other new products.

That wraps up this week’s news. Stay tuned for more exciting updates in the world of tech!

