OpenAI’s ChatGPT Skyrockets To 100 Million Weekly Active Users

Written by: Penny Yan | Published: 7 November 2023
In a groundbreaking announcement at OpenAI’s inaugural developer conference in San Francisco, CEO Sam Altman revealed that the widely popular ChatGPT has reached a remarkable milestone of 100 million weekly active users. This incredible feat highlights the tremendous success of OpenAI’s language model, which has rapidly gained traction and attracted a massive user base.

Key Takeaway

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has hit a notable milestone of 100 million weekly active users, solidifying its position as the fastest-growing AI language model. The platform continues to evolve, with the introduction of GPT-4 Turbo, GPTs for user customization, and innovative APIs like the Assistants API and text-to-speech API. OpenAI’s conference showcased their relentless pursuit of advancing AI technology while empowering developers and users alike.

A Rapid Rise to Prominence

Since its launch just shy of a year ago, ChatGPT has experienced exponential growth, quickly amassing an astonishing 100 million monthly users within a mere two months. This unprecedented surge in its user base has firmly established ChatGPT as the fastest-growing AI-powered text generation service.

Notably, Altman further disclosed that over two million developers are actively utilizing the platform, with an impressive adoption rate of more than 92 percent among Fortune 500 companies. These figures reflect the widespread recognition and adoption of ChatGPT as an indispensable tool in various industries.

OpenAI Unveils GPT-4 Turbo

In conjunction with the milestone announcement, OpenAI introduced an upgraded version of its flagship AI model, GPT-4. Dubbed GPT-4 Turbo, this enhanced variant boasts both greater power and increased affordability. The launch of GPT-4 Turbo signifies OpenAI’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI capabilities while ensuring accessibility for a broader user base.

Empowering Users with GPTs

One of the most exciting developments presented at the conference is the introduction of GPTs, allowing users to create their own conversational AI systems. OpenAI is set to introduce the “GPT Store,” where users can publish and share their customized AI systems, potentially earning revenue in the process. This democratization of AI empowers individuals and organizations to leverage the technology according to their specific needs and opens up new avenues for innovation.

Unlocking New Possibilities with OpenAI APIs

OpenAI continues to expand its offerings with the launch of the Assistants API, revolutionizing the development of “agent-like experiences” within applications. Developers can now construct virtual “assistants” that tap into external knowledge and utilize OpenAI’s powerful generative AI models and tools to perform a myriad of tasks. This API provides a gateway to creating highly intelligent and responsive virtual agents, significantly enhancing the user experience in various domains.

In addition, OpenAI has introduced a text-to-speech API that provides six professionally crafted voices to choose from. This API offers developers the ability to integrate lifelike speech synthesis capabilities into their applications, adding a new dimension to the user experience.

