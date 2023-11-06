Newsnews
News

Revolutionary Spinal Implant Offers Hope For Parkinson’s Patients To Restore Mobility

Written by: Jami Beasley | Published: 7 November 2023
revolutionary-spinal-implant-offers-hope-for-parkinsons-patients-to-restore-mobility
News

This groundbreaking spinal implant technology developed by Swiss researchers shows promising results in restoring mobility to individuals with Parkinson’s disease. The team, led by Onward, a spinout company from Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, has raised $170 million to develop and commercialize medical devices for brain and spinal cord injuries.

Key Takeaway

A revolutionary spinal implant technology, ARC-IM, developed by Swiss researchers, shows great promise in restoring mobility to individuals with Parkinson’s disease. By improving neural signals in the spinal cord, the implant enables synchronized activation of muscle groups, leading to significant improvements in walking ability and overall mobility.

Addressing the Challenge of Walking Difficulties

A common symptom faced by individuals with Parkinson’s disease is trouble walking, even with the advancements in treatments. Chemical and deep-brain stimulus therapies often become less effective as the condition progresses, causing a deterioration in gait. To tackle this issue, the NeuroRestore research team at EPFL, led by Jocelyne Bloch and Grégoire Courtine, focused on improving neural signals related to locomotion in the spinal cord.

Inspired by Success in Paralyzing Injury Cases

Building on the success of a spinal implant designed for individuals with paralyzing injuries, the researchers developed the ARC-IM implant. The device involves placing a network of electrodes around the area of the spine responsible for sending signals to leg muscles. The implant is then connected to a control unit that uses motion capture data of the patient’s walking patterns to trigger synchronized activation of muscle groups based on cortical activity.

Promising Results for Restoring Mobility

The initial trial of the implant involved one patient, Marc, who reported highly effective results. Further testing with six additional individuals will be conducted with the support of a grant from the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Videos documenting Marc’s progress demonstrate significant improvements in his ability to walk, even in challenging situations such as climbing stairs and entering elevators.

Future Implications and Commercialization

While the technology is still in its early stages and further research is needed, the transformative effects observed in Marc’s case highlight the potential of this innovative approach. The Michael J. Fox Foundation’s support will facilitate the inclusion of more patients in future trials, allowing for a more comprehensive evaluation of the implant’s effectiveness and associated risks. Onward, equipped with the necessary funding and patents, holds the exclusive right to develop and commercialize this technology. Before the full implant becomes available, the company plans to offer the ARC-EX external spinal stimulation platform to benefit a wider range of individuals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

When Was 3D Printing Organs Invented
TECHNOLOGY

When Was 3D Printing Organs Invented

by Fiorenze Wahl | 29 July 2023
How Is 3D Printing Used In The Medical Field
TECHNOLOGY

How Is 3D Printing Used In The Medical Field

by Hortense Landreth | 30 July 2023
Human Augmentation: What It Is And How It Is Used
AI

Human Augmentation: What It Is And How It Is Used

by Juliet | 24 May 2021
A Pacemaker Is An Example Of What Type Of IoT Device?
TECHNOLOGY

A Pacemaker Is An Example Of What Type Of IoT Device?

by Danella Romero | 17 October 2023
What Do Patients Experience In The Virtual Reality Environment
TECHNOLOGY

What Do Patients Experience In The Virtual Reality Environment

by Leena Kelsey | 2 August 2023
AI Revolutionizing The Lean Startup: Insights From Steve Blank
News

AI Revolutionizing The Lean Startup: Insights From Steve Blank

by Liza Halpin | 31 August 2023
Steelrising Preview: Everything You Have to Know
GAMING

Steelrising Preview: Everything You Have to Know

by Albert De Venecia | 4 May 2022
What Are The Benefits Of 3D Printing
TECHNOLOGY

What Are The Benefits Of 3D Printing

by Coretta Lovelady | 30 July 2023

Recent Stories

OpenAI Unveils GPT-4 Turbo And Fine-Tuning Program For GPT-4
News

OpenAI Unveils GPT-4 Turbo And Fine-Tuning Program For GPT-4

by Jami Beasley | 7 November 2023
OpenAI’s GPT Store: Monetize Your Own GPT With OpenAI’s New Marketplace
News

OpenAI’s GPT Store: Monetize Your Own GPT With OpenAI’s New Marketplace

by Jami Beasley | 7 November 2023
OpenAI Launches DALL-E 3 API And Text-to-Speech Models
News

OpenAI Launches DALL-E 3 API And Text-to-Speech Models

by Jami Beasley | 7 November 2023
Coperniq Raises $4M Seed Round To Revolutionize Project Management For Solar Installers
News

Coperniq Raises $4M Seed Round To Revolutionize Project Management For Solar Installers

by Jami Beasley | 7 November 2023
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Skyrockets To 100 Million Weekly Active Users
News

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Skyrockets To 100 Million Weekly Active Users

by Jami Beasley | 7 November 2023
Revolutionary Spinal Implant Offers Hope For Parkinson’s Patients To Restore Mobility
News

Revolutionary Spinal Implant Offers Hope For Parkinson’s Patients To Restore Mobility

by Jami Beasley | 7 November 2023
Apple, It’s Time To Embrace The Foldable Phone Revolution
News

Apple, It’s Time To Embrace The Foldable Phone Revolution

by Jami Beasley | 7 November 2023
Klarna’s Financial Transformation: From Loss-Making Unicorn To Profitable Fintech Powerhouse
News

Klarna’s Financial Transformation: From Loss-Making Unicorn To Profitable Fintech Powerhouse

by Jami Beasley | 7 November 2023