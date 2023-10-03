Newsnews
AI-Powered Personalities: The Latest Trend In The Tech World

Written by: Aurelie Niemi | Published: 3 October 2023
Last week, during its annual Connect conference, Meta made headlines by launching a series of new AI-powered chatbots across its messaging apps, including WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram DMs. What sets these chatbots apart is their ability to channel specific personalities and mimic celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Dwyane Wade, MrBeast, Paris Hilton, Charli D’Amelio, and Snoop Dogg. These AI-powered personalities are Meta’s latest move to boost engagement on its platforms, especially among younger users.

Key Takeaway

AI-powered personalities, driven by character-driven AI, are gaining popularity in the tech industry. Companies like Meta, Character.AI, Replika, and Inworld are investing in developing AI companions and chatbots with distinct personalities. These AI-powered characters offer a more engaging and captivating experience for users, especially in younger demographics. While the long-term staying power of AI-powered personalities remains uncertain, the current trend showcases the potential for this technology to revolutionize user engagement and interaction.

The Rise of Character-Driven AI

Meta’s launch is just a glimpse of a broader trend: the growing popularity of “character-driven” AI. Companies like Character.AI have taken this concept to the next level by offering customizable AI companions with distinct personalities. For example, users can choose AI companions like Charli D’Amelio as a dance enthusiast or Chris Paul as a pro golfer. Character.AI’s success has been remarkable, with its mobile app garnering over 1.7 million new installs in less than a week and its web app receiving 200 million visits per month. Users spend an average of 29 minutes per visit, surpassing the usage of OpenAI’s ChatGPT by 300%.

Character.AI’s achievements have attracted significant investments, including over $100 million in venture capital from Andreessen Horowitz, valuing the company at $1 billion.

The Controversial AI Chatbot Platform: Replika

Another player in the AI personality space is Replika, an AI chatbot platform with approximately 2 million users, including 250,000 paying subscribers. While Replika’s popularity might not be as explosive as Character.AI’s, it highlights the growing interest in AI-driven characters and their potential in various applications.

Inworld: Developing Dynamic AI-Driven NPCs

Inworld is another success story in the realm of AI-driven characters. The company is developing a platform for creating more dynamic non-playable characters (NPCs) in video games and other interactive experiences. Inworld has secured investments from industry giants such as Disney and grants from Fortnite and Unreal Engine developer, Epic Games. While specific usage metrics are not publicly shared at this time, Inworld’s focus on more expressive and organic characters, driven by AI, has garnered attention and support from key players in the gaming industry.

The Allure of AI-Powered Characters

A key aspect that sets AI-powered characters apart from general-purpose chatbots like ChatGPT is their ability to engage users through their unique personalities. While general-purpose chatbots have their place in professional contexts, AI-powered characters deliver a more interesting and captivating conversation. Meta’s investment in their new bot collection reflects the company’s hope that AI-powered characters will have staying power and appeal to a wide audience.

Exploring the Future of AI

While AI-powered characters are currently making waves in the tech world, it remains to be seen how this trend will evolve. Like any technology, the novelty may wear off eventually, and new advancements could take center stage. However, the current interest and investment in AI-powered personalities demonstrate the potential for this technology to create engaging and immersive experiences for users.

