ChatGPT App Revenue Soars, But Rivals Take The Lead

Written by: Marja Crouse | Published: 31 October 2023
The AI-powered chatbot app, ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, has been experiencing tremendous growth in terms of downloads and revenue since its launch earlier this year. Despite its popularity, several other AI apps, particularly in the photo editing and AI chatbot domains, have managed to surpass ChatGPT in terms of revenue.

Key Takeaway

ChatGPT, OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot app, continues to dominate the market with its impressive download numbers and revenue growth. However, it faces stiff competition from other AI chatbot apps and AI photo apps, some of which have surpassed its revenue. The AI app landscape is evolving rapidly, highlighting the diverse preferences and demands of users.

ChatGPT’s Impressive Performance

ChatGPT garnered a staggering 23 million downloads in September 2023, solidifying its position as a leader in the AI chatbot market. The app’s monthly active users have also risen consistently, reaching nearly 39 million as of September.

What sets ChatGPT apart is its strong revenue growth. The app generated $1.98 million in consumer spending in September alone, marking a substantial increase from its initial revenue of $352,929 during its launch month. However, despite these impressive figures, it falls short of the top-grossing AI chatbot apps in September.

The Reigning Leaders in AI Chatbot Revenue

Two AI chatbot apps, “Chat & Ask AI” and “ChatOn — AI Chat Bot Assistant,” outperformed ChatGPT in terms of revenue, generating nearly $3.38 million and $2.11 million, respectively. Other notable competitors include “AI Chatbot — Nova” and “AI Chatbot: AI Chat Smith,” which generated around $1.44 million and $1.72 million in September.

These apps have managed to establish their presence by capitalizing on App Store SEO strategies, ensuring high visibility and ranking for relevant search terms, such as “AI Chat.” Despite not matching ChatGPT’s download numbers, these competitors demonstrate the growing demand for AI chatbot applications beyond OpenAI’s creation.

AI Photo Apps Compete for Downloads and Revenue

In addition to the AI chatbot space, AI photo apps have emerged as strong contenders in both downloads and revenue. Apps like “Remini” and “PicsArt AI Photo Editor” enjoyed substantial success, with downloads reaching 16.17 million and 16.05 million, respectively, in September.

However, ChatGPT maintains its lead even among these competitors, as none have been able to surpass its 23 million downloads in September. It’s worth noting that the revenue generated by AI photo apps primarily stems from in-app purchases on users’ smartphones, as they interact with the photos stored in their camera rolls.

Differentiating Factors

Several factors contribute to the varying revenue performance between ChatGPT and its competitors. While ChatGPT offers a premium subscription through its web-based platform, the revenue generated by AI photo apps is more closely tied to users’ mobile in-app purchases.

Furthermore, the fleeting nature of viral AI photo apps suggests users may switch between different platforms as new features are introduced elsewhere. For instance, the AI photo editing app, Lensa, experienced a decline in downloads and monthly active users after its initial viral success.

