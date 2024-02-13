Newsnews
News

Mozilla Announces Downsizing And Refocus On Firefox And AI

Written by: Orella Caro | Published: 14 February 2024
mozilla-announces-downsizing-and-refocus-on-firefox-and-ai
News

After installing a new interim CEO earlier this month, Mozilla, the organization behind the Firefox browser, is making some major changes to its product strategy. The company plans to scale back its investment in several products, including its VPN, Relay, and Online Footprint Scrubber. Additionally, it will shut down Hubs, the 3D virtual world it launched back in 2018, and scale back its investment in its mozilla.social Mastodon instance. These changes will result in layoffs affecting roughly 60 employees.

Key Takeaway

Mozilla is refocusing its efforts on its flagship product, Firefox, and trustworthy AI integration, while making strategic changes to its product portfolio and organizational structure to ensure long-term sustainability.

Refocusing on Firefox and AI

In an internal memo, Mozilla announced that it will focus on bringing “trustworthy AI into Firefox.” To achieve this, the company will bring together the teams that work on Pocket, Content, and AI/ML. This shift in focus comes as Mozilla aims to refocus on its flagship product, Firefox, after years of diversifying its product portfolio. The organization’s leadership believes that this refocus is necessary to ensure Mozilla’s long-term survival, especially considering Firefox’s declining market share and the organization’s dependence on Google for income.

Product Strategy Changes

The internal memo also outlined specific changes to Mozilla’s product strategy. The company plans to scale back its investment in mozilla.social, acknowledging that a more modest approach would have enabled greater agility in participating in the Mastodon ecosystem. Additionally, Mozilla will reduce its investments in VPN, Relay, and Online Footprint Scrubber, while maintaining investment in products addressing customer needs in growing market segments. The decision to shut down Hubs reflects the shift in the market for 3D virtual worlds, with demand moving away from this technology.

Organizational Adjustments

As part of the changes, Mozilla will right-size the People Team and consolidate roles in the People and other support services orgs to offer the right level of support to its product portfolio. The company aims to optimize its organization to sharpen its focus in light of the changes.

Future Focus

Despite the downsizing and product strategy changes, Mozilla remains committed to innovation. The company sees an opportunity to bring trustworthy AI into Firefox, driven by the Fakespot acquisition and product integration work. By bringing together Pocket, Content, and AI/ML teams, Mozilla aims to support content within the Firefox Organization. The company has assured that there will be no changes within MDN, Ads, or Fakespot, as well as in Legal/Policy, Finance & Business Operations, Marketing, or Strategy & Operations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Tech Layoffs Surge, Sending Shockwaves Through The Industry
News

Tech Layoffs Surge, Sending Shockwaves Through The Industry

by Anderea Vinson | 28 October 2023
Clika Launches Platform To Enhance AI Model Performance
News

Clika Launches Platform To Enhance AI Model Performance

by Kattie Jernigan | 21 September 2023
LinkedIn Announces Further Job Cuts, Total Now At Nearly 1,400 This Year
News

LinkedIn Announces Further Job Cuts, Total Now At Nearly 1,400 This Year

by Georgine Marvin | 17 October 2023
How Can I Get Disney Plus To Play In Fullscreen On My Ultrawide Monitor
TECHNOLOGY

How Can I Get Disney Plus To Play In Fullscreen On My Ultrawide Monitor

by Kathye Hastings | 23 November 2023
Web Summit Names Katherine Maher, Former Wikimedia CEO, As New Leader
News

Web Summit Names Katherine Maher, Former Wikimedia CEO, As New Leader

by Edi Bare | 30 October 2023
Internet Explorer Bids Farewell: What to Expect Next?
TECHNOLOGY

Internet Explorer Bids Farewell: What to Expect Next?

by Abigail | 30 May 2021
How To Download Mozilla Firefox On Mac
How To

How To Download Mozilla Firefox On Mac

by Berte Luong | 28 September 2023
How To Download Firefox On Windows 11
How To

How To Download Firefox On Windows 11

by Odetta Langston | 30 September 2023

Recent Stories

TikTok Introduces Sub Space For LIVE Creators To Interact With Subscribers
News

TikTok Introduces Sub Space For LIVE Creators To Interact With Subscribers

by Orella Caro | 14 February 2024
Flipboard Expands To Mastodon And The Fediverse With 1,000 Social Magazines
News

Flipboard Expands To Mastodon And The Fediverse With 1,000 Social Magazines

by Orella Caro | 14 February 2024
ChatGPT Introduces New Memory Controls For Users
News

ChatGPT Introduces New Memory Controls For Users

by Orella Caro | 14 February 2024
Phantom Crypto Wallet Sees Explosive Growth Due To Solana-Based DeFi And Airdrops
News

Phantom Crypto Wallet Sees Explosive Growth Due To Solana-Based DeFi And Airdrops

by Orella Caro | 14 February 2024
Mozilla Announces Downsizing And Refocus On Firefox And AI
News

Mozilla Announces Downsizing And Refocus On Firefox And AI

by Orella Caro | 14 February 2024
League Of Legends How To Freeze Lane
GAMING

League Of Legends How To Freeze Lane

by Orella Caro | 14 February 2024
How To Win League Of Legends
GAMING

How To Win League Of Legends

by Orella Caro | 14 February 2024
Simple Guide: Removing SIM Card From Xperia Z1
Mobile Devices

Simple Guide: Removing SIM Card From Xperia Z1

by Orella Caro | 14 February 2024