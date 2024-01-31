Newsnews
News

OpenAI Enables ChatGPT Users To Invoke GPTs Directly In Chats

Written by: Nessie Neuman | Published: 31 January 2024
openai-enables-chatgpt-users-to-invoke-gpts-directly-in-chats
News

OpenAI is making it easier for ChatGPT users to bring GPTs into their conversations. Paid users of ChatGPT can now invoke GPTs by typing “@” and selecting a GPT from the list. This feature allows the chosen GPT to have an understanding of the full conversation, making it possible to add relevant GPTs with the context of the ongoing discussion.

Key Takeaway

OpenAI has enabled ChatGPT users to easily bring GPTs into their conversations, providing a new level of interaction and customization within the platform. The move aims to make GPTs more accessible and useful for a wide range of applications, while also addressing challenges related to moderation and discoverability.

Discovering GPTs in ChatGPT

The move to make GPTs more discoverable follows the recent launch of the GPT Store, a marketplace for GPTs accessible through the ChatGPT dashboard. This initiative aims to enable developers to create and share GPTs without requiring coding experience. The GPT Store currently offers a variety of GPTs, including a trail recommender from AllTrails, a code tutor from Khan Academy, and a content designer from Canva.

Challenges and Moderation

OpenAI plans to introduce monetization for developers who wish to sell access to their GPTs. However, the company faces challenges such as low web traffic for custom GPTs, comprising only about 2.7% of ChatGPT’s worldwide web traffic. Additionally, moderation has been a concern, with the GPT Store initially experiencing an influx of inappropriate chatbot apps. OpenAI has been working to address this issue, using a combination of human and automated review to flag and remove offending GPTs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

OpenAI’s GPT Store: Monetize Your Own GPT With OpenAI’s New Marketplace
News

OpenAI’s GPT Store: Monetize Your Own GPT With OpenAI’s New Marketplace

by Rosalind Allen | 7 November 2023
OpenAI’s Developer Event Unveils Exciting Announcements For AI Enthusiasts
News

OpenAI’s Developer Event Unveils Exciting Announcements For AI Enthusiasts

by Lissy Treat | 7 November 2023
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Skyrockets To 100 Million Weekly Active Users
News

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Skyrockets To 100 Million Weekly Active Users

by Penny Yan | 7 November 2023
This Week In AI: OpenAI Makes Waves With GPTs
News

This Week In AI: OpenAI Makes Waves With GPTs

by Sherie Sledge | 12 November 2023
New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies
News

New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies

by Tarra Escalante | 30 August 2023
ChatGPT’s New Feature: Web Search Integration With DALL-E 3
News

ChatGPT’s New Feature: Web Search Integration With DALL-E 3

by Tandy Beaumont | 19 October 2023
OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Enterprise For Business Customers
News

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Enterprise For Business Customers

by Florenza Schmitt | 30 August 2023
OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Voice Narration Feature For All Users
News

OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Voice Narration Feature For All Users

by Lotte Browning | 22 November 2023

Recent Stories

How To Wire Halo Headlights
GAMING

How To Wire Halo Headlights

by Nessie Neuman | 31 January 2024
How To Replace Halo Recessed Lights
GAMING

How To Replace Halo Recessed Lights

by Nessie Neuman | 31 January 2024
Ramp Acquires AI-Powered Startup Venue To Expand Procurement Offering
News

Ramp Acquires AI-Powered Startup Venue To Expand Procurement Offering

by Nessie Neuman | 31 January 2024
OpenAI Enables ChatGPT Users To Invoke GPTs Directly In Chats
News

OpenAI Enables ChatGPT Users To Invoke GPTs Directly In Chats

by Nessie Neuman | 31 January 2024
CEOs Testify Before Congress On Kids’ Online Safety
News

CEOs Testify Before Congress On Kids’ Online Safety

by Nessie Neuman | 31 January 2024
Block, The Fintech Company, Announces Layoffs Amidst Industry Turmoil
News

Block, The Fintech Company, Announces Layoffs Amidst Industry Turmoil

by Nessie Neuman | 31 January 2024
Popular Streamer Pokimane Announces Departure From Twitch
News

Popular Streamer Pokimane Announces Departure From Twitch

by Nessie Neuman | 31 January 2024
The Iconfactory Launches Tapestry, A New App For Tracking Social Media And News
News

The Iconfactory Launches Tapestry, A New App For Tracking Social Media And News

by Nessie Neuman | 31 January 2024