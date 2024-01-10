openai-introduces-chatgpt-team-subscription-for-small-teams

OpenAI has unveiled a new subscription plan for ChatGPT, its popular AI-powered chatbot, designed specifically for smaller teams that prefer a self-service approach. The new plan, named ChatGPT Team, offers a dedicated workspace for teams of up to 149 members. It also includes administrative tools for efficient team management.

Key Takeaway OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Team, a new subscription plan tailored for smaller teams, offering enhanced AI models, collaborative tools, and a cost-effective solution for team-oriented ChatGPT features.

Enhanced Features and Tools

Users within a ChatGPT Team will have access to OpenAI’s latest AI models, including GPT-4 for text generation, GPT-4 with Vision for understanding images alongside text, and DALL-E 3 for creating images. Additionally, the plan provides tools for analyzing, editing, and extracting information from uploaded files using ChatGPT.

Access to latest AI models

Tools for file analysis and editing

Creation of custom GPTs and apps

Custom GPTs for Team Collaboration

ChatGPT Team empowers team members to create and share custom GPTs, which are applications based on OpenAI’s text-generating AI models. These custom GPTs can be tailored to the specific needs of the team without requiring any coding expertise. For instance, a custom GPT could be designed to analyze a company’s proprietary codebases, enabling developers to check their coding style or generate code aligning with best practices.

Pricing and Value

The ChatGPT Team subscription is priced at $30 per user per month, or at a discounted rate of $25 per user per month for annual billing. While this is higher than the individual premium plan, ChatGPT Plus, priced at $20 per month, it offers a more cost-effective solution compared to the enterprise-level plan, ChatGPT Enterprise, which requires a minimum of 150 users and costs up to $60 per user per month with a 12-month contract.

Target Audience and Potential

ChatGPT Team is tailored to meet the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses that seek team-oriented features without the premium price tag. This move is expected to be particularly appealing, given that a recent survey by ResumeBuilder revealed that 49% of companies are already using ChatGPT for various use cases such as coding, content creation, and document summarization, while an additional 30% have expressed interest in utilizing ChatGPT in the future.