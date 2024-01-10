openai-introduces-chatgpt-team-subscription-for-small-teams

OpenAI has unveiled a new subscription plan for ChatGPT, its popular AI-powered chatbot, designed specifically for smaller teams that prefer a self-service approach. The new plan, named ChatGPT Team, offers a dedicated workspace for teams of up to 149 members. It also includes administrative tools for efficient team management.
Key Takeaway
OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Team, a new subscription plan tailored for smaller teams, offering enhanced AI models, collaborative tools, and a cost-effective solution for team-oriented ChatGPT features.
Enhanced Features and Tools
Users within a ChatGPT Team will have access to OpenAI’s latest AI models, including GPT-4 for text generation, GPT-4 with Vision for understanding images alongside text, and DALL-E 3 for creating images. Additionally, the plan provides tools for analyzing, editing, and extracting information from uploaded files using ChatGPT.
- Access to latest AI models
- Tools for file analysis and editing
- Creation of custom GPTs and apps
Custom GPTs for Team Collaboration
ChatGPT Team empowers team members to create and share custom GPTs, which are applications based on OpenAI’s text-generating AI models. These custom GPTs can be tailored to the specific needs of the team without requiring any coding expertise. For instance, a custom GPT could be designed to analyze a company’s proprietary codebases, enabling developers to check their coding style or generate code aligning with best practices.
Pricing and Value
The ChatGPT Team subscription is priced at $30 per user per month, or at a discounted rate of $25 per user per month for annual billing. While this is higher than the individual premium plan, ChatGPT Plus, priced at $20 per month, it offers a more cost-effective solution compared to the enterprise-level plan, ChatGPT Enterprise, which requires a minimum of 150 users and costs up to $60 per user per month with a 12-month contract.
Target Audience and Potential
ChatGPT Team is tailored to meet the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses that seek team-oriented features without the premium price tag. This move is expected to be particularly appealing, given that a recent survey by ResumeBuilder revealed that 49% of companies are already using ChatGPT for various use cases such as coding, content creation, and document summarization, while an additional 30% have expressed interest in utilizing ChatGPT in the future.