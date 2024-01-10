Newsnews
OpenAI Launches GPT Store For Custom AI-Powered Chatbots

Written by: Opalina Vallejo | Published: 11 January 2024
OpenAI has officially launched the GPT Store, a platform for GPTs, custom chatbot applications powered by the organization’s text- and image-generating AI models, such as GPT-4 and DALL-E 3. This new store is integrated into the ChatGPT client on the web, offering a variety of GPTs developed by OpenAI’s partners and the broader developer community.

Key Takeaway

OpenAI has launched the GPT Store, providing developers with a platform to create and share custom AI-powered chatbots. The store currently offers a variety of GPTs, with plans for a revenue program for builders in the future.

Accessing the GPT Store

To access the GPT Store, users must be subscribed to one of OpenAI’s premium ChatGPT plans, including ChatGPT Plus, ChatGPT Enterprise, or the newly launched ChatGPT Team.

What’s Available at Launch?

At launch, the store features a range of GPTs, including a trail recommender from AllTrails, a code tutor from Khan Academy, and a content designer from Canva. These GPTs are currently available for free, with plans for a “GPT builder revenue program” to be launched in the near future.

Developing GPTs

Developing GPTs does not require coding experience, and they can be as simple or complex as desired. OpenAI’s GPT-building tool, GPT Builder, allows developers to specify the capabilities they want their GPT to have in plain language, and the tool will attempt to create an AI-powered chatbot to fulfill those requirements.

Review Process and Future Plans

Developers who wish to list their GPTs in the store must verify their user profiles and submit their GPTs to OpenAI’s new review system. This system involves a combination of human and automated review to ensure compliance with the company’s terms of use. Although developers cannot charge for GPTs at the moment, OpenAI plans to introduce a revenue program for GPT builders in the near future.

