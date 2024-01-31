Newsnews
CEOs Testify Before Congress On Kids’ Online Safety

Written by: Elsinore Nesmith | Published: 31 January 2024
CEOs from Meta, TikTok, Snap, X, and Discord are set to appear before Congress to address concerns about online safety for children and teenagers. The hearing, scheduled to commence at 10 a.m. ET, will feature a rare gathering of chief executives who will face questioning from lawmakers. This event marks a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to hold tech companies accountable for the safety of young users.

Key Takeaway

CEOs from major social platforms are set to testify before Congress on kids’ online safety, addressing concerns about harmful content and the proposed Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA).

CEOs in the Hot Seat

The CEOs attending the hearing include Mark Zuckerberg from Meta, Linda Yaccarino from X, Shou Chew from TikTok, Jason Citron from Discord, and Evan Spiegel from Snap. Notably, Zuckerberg and Chew will voluntarily participate in the hearing, while the others have been summoned.

Concerns and Expectations

The hearing, titled “Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis,” will address a wide range of issues related to online safety. Lawmakers are expected to delve into concerns about platforms’ failure to protect young users from harmful content, including instances of sexual exploitation and the prevalence of disturbing material. Additionally, the discussion may touch upon the proposed Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) and its potential impact on online content.

Controversy Surrounding KOSA

The Kids Online Safety Act has sparked controversy, with critics cautioning that it could lead to censorship and endanger the LGBTQ community. While the bill has bipartisan support, concerns have been raised about its potential implications for online privacy and freedom of expression.

