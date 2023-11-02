Newsnews
News

YouTube Introduces New Safeguards To Protect Teen Users

Written by: Ilyssa Ruggles | Published: 2 November 2023
youtube-introduces-new-safeguards-to-protect-teen-users
News

YouTube has announced new product safeguards aimed at protecting teenagers from potentially harmful content. The company’s latest measures include limiting the repeated recommendations of videos that can contribute to body image issues and social aggression. These steps come two years after YouTube’s CEO testified before the U.S. Senate concerning child safety concerns.

Key Takeaway

YouTube is implementing additional safeguards to protect teenage users from potentially harmful content. These measures include limiting repeated recommendations of videos that can contribute to body image issues and social aggression. The company is also enhancing existing features to promote healthy browsing habits and expanding crisis resources for sensitive topics.

Limiting Repeated Viewing of Triggering Content

YouTube will now limit the repeated recommendations of videos that promote body dissatisfaction or idealize specific body types, weights, or fitness levels. The company recognizes that while these videos may seem harmless individually, repeated exposure can have a negative impact on teenagers’ mental health. By implementing these limits, YouTube aims to prevent the potential harm caused by continuous engagement with this type of content.

Keeping Up with Proposed Regulations

In an effort to stay ahead of child safety regulations, such as the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), YouTube plans to roll out these safeguards initially in the United States, with more countries following suit next year. KOSA, a bipartisan bill, gained additional support from Senator Elizabeth Warren and aims to address teen mental health concerns. YouTube’s proactive approach indicates its commitment to user safety and aligning with the proposed regulations.

Enhancing “Take a Break” and “Bedtime” Reminders

YouTube will also enhance its existing features, “take a break” and “bedtime” reminders, which were introduced in 2018. These reminders will now appear more prominently and frequently for viewers under the age of 18. Default settings will include a full-screen takeover for YouTube Shorts and long-form videos, reminding users to take breaks from excessive screen time. This update brings YouTube in line with competitors like TikTok, which also implements similar reminders to promote healthy browsing habits.

Expanding Crisis Resource Panels

In an effort to provide more support to teenagers navigating sensitive topics like suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders, YouTube plans to expand its crisis resource panels. These panels will now appear as full-page experiences, offering viewers access to third-party crisis hotlines and suggestions for alternative topics like “self-compassion” or “grounding exercises.” By enhancing these resources, YouTube hopes to guide teenagers towards helpful information in times of need.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Google Challenges Proposed Laws On Age Verification For Minors
News

Google Challenges Proposed Laws On Age Verification For Minors

by Elbertine Kelly | 17 October 2023
11 Amazing Digital Camera For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Amazing Digital Camera For 2023

by Kristin Neilson | 4 October 2023
15 Amazing Coding For Teens for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Coding For Teens for 2023

by Kamilah Mehta | 20 September 2023
How to Bypass Google’s Family Link (A Step-by-Step Guide)
TECHNOLOGY

How to Bypass Google’s Family Link (A Step-by-Step Guide)

by Albert De Venecia | 26 September 2022
10 Amazing Compact Digital Camera For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Amazing Compact Digital Camera For 2023

by Petunia Mcgriff | 4 October 2023
15 Best Small Digital Camera For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

15 Best Small Digital Camera For 2023

by Nessi Mccarron | 4 October 2023
15 Shows Like The Boys: For Superhero Series Lovers
ENTERTAINMENT

15 Shows Like The Boys: For Superhero Series Lovers

by Albert De Venecia | 20 January 2022
How To Download Youtube On Amazon Kid Tablet
HOW TO

How To Download Youtube On Amazon Kid Tablet

by Thea Swindell | 26 September 2023

Recent Stories

Zephr Revolutionizes GPS Accuracy Using Cell Phones
News

Zephr Revolutionizes GPS Accuracy Using Cell Phones

by Ilyssa Ruggles | 3 November 2023
New US Regulatory Scrutiny: SEC Subpoenas PayPal Over Its USD-Pegged Stablecoin
News

New US Regulatory Scrutiny: SEC Subpoenas PayPal Over Its USD-Pegged Stablecoin

by Ilyssa Ruggles | 3 November 2023
Payroll Integrations Raises $20 Million To Develop Employee Financial Wellness Tools
News

Payroll Integrations Raises $20 Million To Develop Employee Financial Wellness Tools

by Ilyssa Ruggles | 3 November 2023
Wraithwatch: Battling Generative AI Cyberthreats With AI
News

Wraithwatch: Battling Generative AI Cyberthreats With AI

by Ilyssa Ruggles | 3 November 2023
Boeing Confirms “Cyber Incident” After Ransomware Gang Claims Data Theft
News

Boeing Confirms “Cyber Incident” After Ransomware Gang Claims Data Theft

by Ilyssa Ruggles | 3 November 2023
New Wind Power Technology Promises To Halve Costs
News

New Wind Power Technology Promises To Halve Costs

by Ilyssa Ruggles | 2 November 2023
Government Sanctions Against Ransomware Groups: A Closer Look
News

Government Sanctions Against Ransomware Groups: A Closer Look

by Ilyssa Ruggles | 2 November 2023
Factory Revolutionizes Software Development With AI Automation
News

Factory Revolutionizes Software Development With AI Automation

by Ilyssa Ruggles | 2 November 2023