snap-ceo-reveals-usage-of-snapchat-and-family-center-controls

During the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on kids’ online safety, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel disclosed that 20 million teenagers use Snapchat in the United States, while only about 200,000 parents utilize its Family Center supervision controls. This marks the first time that Snap has shared real-world metrics regarding the usage of Snapchat’s parental controls.

Snapchat’s Family Center

Snapchat’s Family Center, which was launched in 2022, allows parents to monitor their teens’ friends and communications on the app. Approximately 400,000 teen accounts have been linked to a parent’s account through Family Center.

Response to Senator’s Question

Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif) asked the CEOs of Snap, Meta, TikTok, X, and Discord to disclose the number of minors using their platforms and the usage of parental supervision controls. Spiegel was the only CEO to share specific numbers in response to Senator Padilla’s question.

Efforts to Raise Awareness

Spiegel mentioned that Snapchat creates a banner for Family Center on user profiles to make the entry point into Family Center easily visible to potential parents. This initiative aims to ensure that parents and guardians are aware of the available tools for supervision.

Industry Response

Snap introduced the parental controls in response to increased pressure on social networks to better protect minor users from harm. Similar parental control features have been rolled out across other apps, including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.