snapchat-now-allowing-websites-to-embed-content

Snapchat, the popular social network known for its disappearing content, is taking a new step to expand its reach. The platform has recently announced that it will now allow websites to embed public content, including Lenses, Spotlight videos, Public Stories, and Public Profiles. This move is seen as an effort to drive more traffic to both the app and the website.

How It Works

The process of embedding Snapchat content on a website is fairly straightforward. Users who wish to embed a Story, video, or Lens can do so by opening the content on a desktop browser and using the provided link. By clicking on the embed button on the share sheet, users can easily copy the code and post it on their desired site.

A Move to Compete

While Snapchat has traditionally kept its content within its own app, its competitors, such as Instagram and TikTok, have long offered web embeds. This feature enables blogs and news sites to include content from these platforms. By allowing websites to embed Snapchat content, the social network hopes to not only keep up with its rivals but also attract more users and drive additional traffic.

Snap’s Growth Targets

Last month, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel shared his ambitious goals for the platform. According to a memo obtained by The Verge, Spiegel mentioned the company’s plan to reach over 475 million daily users by 2024. Additionally, Snap aims to have 14 million Snapchat+ subscribers and generate $500 million in non-ads revenue. These targets highlight Snap’s determination to continue growing its user base and diversify its revenue streams.

The Verge’s report further revealed that Snap has set a goal to achieve a 20% year-on-year increase in ad-based revenue. This indicates the platform’s commitment to monetizing its user engagement and maximizing its advertising potential.

With this latest move to allow website embedding, Snapchat is expanding its presence beyond its own app and embracing the potential of the wider digital landscape. By making its content more accessible and shareable, the social network is aiming to attract new users and increase its overall reach.