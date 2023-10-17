Newsnews
News

Snapchat Now Allowing Websites To Embed Content

Written by: Lillian Peavy | Published: 17 October 2023
snapchat-now-allowing-websites-to-embed-content
News

Snapchat, the popular social network known for its disappearing content, is taking a new step to expand its reach. The platform has recently announced that it will now allow websites to embed public content, including Lenses, Spotlight videos, Public Stories, and Public Profiles. This move is seen as an effort to drive more traffic to both the app and the website.

Key Takeaway

Snapchat is now allowing websites to embed public content, such as Lenses, Spotlight videos, Public Stories, and Public Profiles. This move aims to increase traffic to the app and website.

How It Works

The process of embedding Snapchat content on a website is fairly straightforward. Users who wish to embed a Story, video, or Lens can do so by opening the content on a desktop browser and using the provided link. By clicking on the embed button on the share sheet, users can easily copy the code and post it on their desired site.

A Move to Compete

While Snapchat has traditionally kept its content within its own app, its competitors, such as Instagram and TikTok, have long offered web embeds. This feature enables blogs and news sites to include content from these platforms. By allowing websites to embed Snapchat content, the social network hopes to not only keep up with its rivals but also attract more users and drive additional traffic.

Snap’s Growth Targets

Last month, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel shared his ambitious goals for the platform. According to a memo obtained by The Verge, Spiegel mentioned the company’s plan to reach over 475 million daily users by 2024. Additionally, Snap aims to have 14 million Snapchat+ subscribers and generate $500 million in non-ads revenue. These targets highlight Snap’s determination to continue growing its user base and diversify its revenue streams.

The Verge’s report further revealed that Snap has set a goal to achieve a 20% year-on-year increase in ad-based revenue. This indicates the platform’s commitment to monetizing its user engagement and maximizing its advertising potential.

With this latest move to allow website embedding, Snapchat is expanding its presence beyond its own app and embracing the potential of the wider digital landscape. By making its content more accessible and shareable, the social network is aiming to attract new users and increase its overall reach.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Android Apps on Windows 11: What to Expect
TECHNOLOGY

Android Apps on Windows 11: What to Expect

by Juliet | 5 August 2021
Microsoft HoloLens 2: Experience Augmented Reality in Style
AI

Microsoft HoloLens 2: Experience Augmented Reality in Style

by Juliet | 14 May 2021
How To Download Someones Snapchat Data
HOW TO

How To Download Someones Snapchat Data

by Ronica Bresnahan | 26 September 2023
How To Get SnaPChat On PC
TECHNOLOGY

How To Get SnaPChat On PC

by Helga Mclaurin | 15 August 2023
How To Download Snap Memories From Data
HOW TO

How To Download Snap Memories From Data

by Jaine Bice | 26 September 2023
How To Download Videos From Snapchat Spotlight
How To Download Videos

How To Download Videos From Snapchat Spotlight

by Doria Womack | 22 September 2023
How To Download My Data From Snapchat
HOW TO

How To Download My Data From Snapchat

by Fern Torrez | 27 September 2023
How To Download Pictures From Snapchat
HOW TO

How To Download Pictures From Snapchat

by Aloisia Trail | 26 September 2023

Recent Stories

Snapchat Now Allowing Websites To Embed Content
News

Snapchat Now Allowing Websites To Embed Content

by Lillian Peavy | 17 October 2023
Ray-Ban Meta Sunglasses: The Ultimate Influencer Accessory
News

Ray-Ban Meta Sunglasses: The Ultimate Influencer Accessory

by Lillian Peavy | 17 October 2023
Ambani’s Jio Financial Launches Lending And Insurance Businesses
News

Ambani’s Jio Financial Launches Lending And Insurance Businesses

by Lillian Peavy | 17 October 2023
Stack Overflow Announces Layoffs Amidst Shift In Customer Budgets
News

Stack Overflow Announces Layoffs Amidst Shift In Customer Budgets

by Lillian Peavy | 17 October 2023
How To Check Autosweep RFID Balance
TECHNOLOGY

How To Check Autosweep RFID Balance

by Lillian Peavy | 17 October 2023
What Is RFID On A Wallet
TECHNOLOGY

What Is RFID On A Wallet

by Lillian Peavy | 17 October 2023
What Companies Use RFID Tags
TECHNOLOGY

What Companies Use RFID Tags

by Lillian Peavy | 17 October 2023
How Small Can An RFID Chip Be
TECHNOLOGY

How Small Can An RFID Chip Be

by Lillian Peavy | 17 October 2023