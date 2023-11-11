This Week In AI: OpenAI Makes Waves With GPTs

OpenAI, the renowned AI research organization, recently held its developer conference where it made several groundbreaking announcements. Chief among them was the introduction of the GPTs, a set of tools that allow developers to create their own conversational AI systems using OpenAI’s models. These GPTs can be published on the GPT Store, a marketplace hosted by OpenAI. What’s even more exciting is that developers will soon have the opportunity to monetize their GPTs based on usage by others. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed his belief that providing people with better tools can lead to amazing innovations.

Key Takeaway OpenAI’s introduction of GPTs revolutionizes the AI landscape by empowering developers to create their own conversational AI systems and monetize them. This move challenges traditional consultancies and model providers and opens up new opportunities for innovation.

OpenAI’s Transition from Model Provider to Platform

OpenAI’s shift from being a provider of AI models to a platform marks a significant strategic move. This transition was foreshadowed by OpenAI’s launch of plugins for ChatGPT, their AI-powered chatbot, which allowed third-party involvement in their model ecosystem. The breadth and depth of OpenAI’s GPT building and commercialization tools were unexpected, demonstrating their commitment to democratizing generative AI app creation.

The Versatility of GPTs

GPTs offer developers an array of possibilities with their simplicity and flexibility. Developers can train a GPT on specific domains, such as a cookbook collection, allowing the AI system to answer questions about ingredients for a recipe. GPTs can also analyze a company’s proprietary codebases to help developers improve their coding style and generate code in line with best practices. By democratizing the creation of generative AI apps, OpenAI is poised to disrupt traditional consulting approaches.

Implications for Competitors and Monopoly Concerns

OpenAI’s move into the conversational AI market is a bold one that could have far-reaching effects on competitors. Small-scale AI consultancies that build similar systems for clients may face challenges as developers gain the ability to create their own AI systems using OpenAI’s tools. Additionally, model providers that lack app-building capabilities may find themselves less desirable, given the complexity of integrating external APIs into existing applications. While this could lead to concerns about potential monopolies, it cannot be denied that OpenAI’s first-mover advantage is propelling them forward.

Other AI News Highlights

Samsung recently unveiled its own generative AI family, Samsung Gauss, which consists of three models: a large language model, a code-generating model, and an image generation and editing model.

Microsoft announced that it is offering startups free AI compute infrastructure through its startup program, Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub.

YouTube plans to experiment with new generative AI features, including a conversational tool and a feature that summarizes topics in video comments.

Kai-Fu Lee’s AI startup, 01.AI, has released its first model, Yi-34B, just seven months after its founding.

These are just a few of the exciting developments happening in the world of AI. As the field continues to evolve, we can expect even more groundbreaking advancements in the near future.