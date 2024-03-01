Newsnews
News

Threads To Make API Broadly Available By June

Written by: Anthiathia Vail | Published: 2 March 2024
threads-to-make-api-broadly-available-by-june
News

Meta-owned social network Threads has announced that it will be making its API widely accessible to developers by June. This move is aimed at enabling creators, developers, and brands to manage their Threads presence at scale and easily share new ideas with their communities from their favorite third-party applications.

Key Takeaway

Threads, the Meta-owned social network, is set to make its API broadly available to developers by June, aiming to empower creators, developers, and brands to manage their Threads presence at scale and easily share new ideas with their communities from their favorite third-party applications.

Building the Threads API

Engineer Jesse Chen revealed that the company has been diligently working on the API for the past few months. The current version of the API allows users to authenticate, publish threads, and retrieve the content they have posted through these tools.

Expanding Capabilities

Chen also mentioned that Threads is collaborating with a select group of partners, including social tools like Sprinklr, Sprout Social, Social News Desk, Hootsuite, and tech news board Techmeme, along with a few other developers. The company is looking to further enhance the API’s capabilities for moderation and insights gathering.

Industry Response

Meta’s decision to work on an API for Threads was first confirmed by Instagram head Adam Mosseri last October. While the social platform has added new capabilities to the API, it remains unclear whether this will allow developers to build third-party clients to create a different way to experience Threads.

Challenges for Third-Party Developers

Over the years, social networks have imposed increasingly stringent restrictions on access to user data for developers, impacting the third-party app ecosystem built for social platforms. This has led to a growing need for decentralized social networks, such as Bluesky and Mastodon, which have allowed developers to create new apps but have yet to reach the massive scale of major social platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and Meta’s properties.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies
News

New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies

by Linnet Chan | 30 August 2023
Instagram Head Announces Development Of Threads API
News

Instagram Head Announces Development Of Threads API

by Shannon Magdaleno | 28 October 2023
What Coding Does Minecraft Use
TECHNOLOGY

What Coding Does Minecraft Use

by Shannon Magdaleno | 12 September 2023
How To Give Rust More RAM
TECHNOLOGY

How To Give Rust More RAM

by Erma Leavitt | 21 November 2023
New Update: Instagram Threads Search Now Supports ‘All Languages’
News

New Update: Instagram Threads Search Now Supports ‘All Languages’

by Wrennie Whitesell | 1 December 2023
New Cross-Posting App Yup Offers Easy Integration Of Twitter, Bluesky, And More
News

New Cross-Posting App Yup Offers Easy Integration Of Twitter, Bluesky, And More

by Sherilyn Beall | 22 November 2023
How To Make A Firefox Add-On
Browsers & Extensions

How To Make A Firefox Add-On

by Joscelin Harder | 28 January 2024
Social Networks Tighten Data Access, Impacting Third-Party Developers
News

Social Networks Tighten Data Access, Impacting Third-Party Developers

by Nelle Collins | 10 February 2024

Recent Stories

AgZen’s RealCoverage Revolutionizes Pesticide Use In Agriculture
News

AgZen’s RealCoverage Revolutionizes Pesticide Use In Agriculture

by Anthiathia Vail | 2 March 2024
Apple Accused Of Making A Mockery Of The DMA By Spotify, Epic Games, And Others
News

Apple Accused Of Making A Mockery Of The DMA By Spotify, Epic Games, And Others

by Anthiathia Vail | 2 March 2024
Threads To Make API Broadly Available By June
News

Threads To Make API Broadly Available By June

by Anthiathia Vail | 2 March 2024
How To Score FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Score FIFA 22

by Anthiathia Vail | 2 March 2024
How To Do Trivela FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Do Trivela FIFA 22

by Anthiathia Vail | 2 March 2024
Ultraleap To Introduce Haptic Touch To Cars And VR Headsets
News

Ultraleap To Introduce Haptic Touch To Cars And VR Headsets

by Anthiathia Vail | 2 March 2024
AI Takes Over: The Rise Of Artificial Intelligence In Startups
News

AI Takes Over: The Rise Of Artificial Intelligence In Startups

by Anthiathia Vail | 2 March 2024
How To Do Timed Shots FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Do Timed Shots FIFA 22

by Anthiathia Vail | 2 March 2024