Newsnews
News

Apple Accused Of Making A Mockery Of The DMA By Spotify, Epic Games, And Others

Written by: Idell Rood | Published: 2 March 2024
apple-accused-of-making-a-mockery-of-the-dma-by-spotify-epic-games-and-others
News

Epic Games, Spotify, Proton, 37signals, and several other developers have penned a letter to the European Commission, expressing their dissatisfaction with Apple’s adaptation of its rules to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The companies collectively argue that Apple has made a mockery of the new law and urge the EC to take swift action to protect developers.

Key Takeaway

Epic Games, Spotify, and other developers have formally expressed their dissatisfaction with Apple’s compliance with the Digital Markets Act, urging the European Commission to take swift action to protect developers.

Apple’s Controversial DMA Rules

Apple’s new DMA rules have faced widespread criticism from developers and tech companies, including Meta, Mozilla, and Microsoft. Instead of fostering a more level playing field, Apple’s compliance with the regulation has been deemed as non-compliant with its intention. The introduction of a Core Technology Fee, requiring apps distributed outside the App Store to pay Apple €0.50 for each first annual install per year over a 1 million threshold, has been particularly contentious.

Formalized Complaints

The letter, signed by 34 companies and associations, highlights Apple’s non-compliance with the DMA and the unnecessary complexity and confusion introduced by its system of requiring developers to opt into the DMA terms. The companies also express concerns about Apple’s “scare screens” and its limitations on alternative app stores and sideloading.

Apple’s Response and EC’s Stance

Apple has published a whitepaper outlining its solutions to address the changes required by the DMA, emphasizing consumer privacy and security. The EC, on the other hand, has stated that it will not hesitate to act once it has full enforcement powers, emphasizing the importance of proper analysis of compliance solutions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Mark Zuckerberg Criticizes Apple’s Compliance With EU’s Digital Markets Act
News

Mark Zuckerberg Criticizes Apple’s Compliance With EU’s Digital Markets Act

by Aprilette Mortenson | 2 February 2024
Apple’s App Store Revenue In The EU Represents 7% Of Global Revenue
News

Apple’s App Store Revenue In The EU Represents 7% Of Global Revenue

by Naoma Blanco | 2 February 2024
Match Group Considers Response To Apple’s New DMA Rules
News

Match Group Considers Response To Apple’s New DMA Rules

by Loleta Detweiler | 1 February 2024
Apple Vision Pro: Launching With Over 600 Optimized Apps And Games
News

Apple Vision Pro: Launching With Over 600 Optimized Apps And Games

by Malanie Hopson | 2 February 2024
Apple Vision Pro: Over 1,000 Apps Now Available For The New Device
News

Apple Vision Pro: Over 1,000 Apps Now Available For The New Device

by Erma Leavitt | 15 February 2024
5 Key Insights From The Epic-Google Antitrust Case
News

5 Key Insights From The Epic-Google Antitrust Case

by Lorri Hinman | 12 November 2023
Spotify To Introduce In-App Purchases For EU IPhone Users In Response To DMA Regulation
News

Spotify To Introduce In-App Purchases For EU IPhone Users In Response To DMA Regulation

by Cacilia Atwater | 24 January 2024
Fortnite And Epic Games Store Set To Return To IOS In Europe
News

Fortnite And Epic Games Store Set To Return To IOS In Europe

by Aprilette Mortenson | 26 January 2024

Recent Stories

AgZen’s RealCoverage Revolutionizes Pesticide Use In Agriculture
News

AgZen’s RealCoverage Revolutionizes Pesticide Use In Agriculture

by Idell Rood | 2 March 2024
Apple Accused Of Making A Mockery Of The DMA By Spotify, Epic Games, And Others
News

Apple Accused Of Making A Mockery Of The DMA By Spotify, Epic Games, And Others

by Idell Rood | 2 March 2024
Threads To Make API Broadly Available By June
News

Threads To Make API Broadly Available By June

by Idell Rood | 2 March 2024
How To Score FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Score FIFA 22

by Idell Rood | 2 March 2024
How To Do Trivela FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Do Trivela FIFA 22

by Idell Rood | 2 March 2024
Ultraleap To Introduce Haptic Touch To Cars And VR Headsets
News

Ultraleap To Introduce Haptic Touch To Cars And VR Headsets

by Idell Rood | 2 March 2024
AI Takes Over: The Rise Of Artificial Intelligence In Startups
News

AI Takes Over: The Rise Of Artificial Intelligence In Startups

by Idell Rood | 2 March 2024
How To Do Timed Shots FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Do Timed Shots FIFA 22

by Idell Rood | 2 March 2024