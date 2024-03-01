Apple Accused Of Making A Mockery Of The DMA By Spotify, Epic Games, And Others

Epic Games, Spotify, Proton, 37signals, and several other developers have penned a letter to the European Commission, expressing their dissatisfaction with Apple’s adaptation of its rules to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The companies collectively argue that Apple has made a mockery of the new law and urge the EC to take swift action to protect developers.

Apple’s Controversial DMA Rules

Apple’s new DMA rules have faced widespread criticism from developers and tech companies, including Meta, Mozilla, and Microsoft. Instead of fostering a more level playing field, Apple’s compliance with the regulation has been deemed as non-compliant with its intention. The introduction of a Core Technology Fee, requiring apps distributed outside the App Store to pay Apple €0.50 for each first annual install per year over a 1 million threshold, has been particularly contentious.

Formalized Complaints

The letter, signed by 34 companies and associations, highlights Apple’s non-compliance with the DMA and the unnecessary complexity and confusion introduced by its system of requiring developers to opt into the DMA terms. The companies also express concerns about Apple’s “scare screens” and its limitations on alternative app stores and sideloading.

Apple’s Response and EC’s Stance

Apple has published a whitepaper outlining its solutions to address the changes required by the DMA, emphasizing consumer privacy and security. The EC, on the other hand, has stated that it will not hesitate to act once it has full enforcement powers, emphasizing the importance of proper analysis of compliance solutions.