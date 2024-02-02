Newsnews
Mark Zuckerberg Criticizes Apple’s Compliance With EU’s Digital Markets Act

Written by: Antoinette Cheatham | Published: 2 February 2024
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has expressed his concerns about Apple’s compliance with the EU’s new Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulation. During Meta’s Q4 earnings call, Zuckerberg stated that Apple’s new rules were “so onerous” that he doubted any developer would opt in.

Key Takeaway

Mark Zuckerberg has raised concerns about Apple’s implementation of the EU’s DMA rules, citing the onerous nature of the new regulations and expressing doubts about developers opting in.

Apple’s Response to EU’s Gatekeeper Rules

Apple’s compliance with the DMA has sparked criticism from various tech companies, including Meta, Epic Games, Spotify, Mozilla, Microsoft, and Match. The DMA regulation aims to increase competition in the app economy by allowing companies to operate their own app stores and process their own payments, potentially bypassing Apple’s commissions and fees.

Impact on Developers

The new regulations require Apple to open up its App Store and allow developers to use their own payment systems. However, Apple has introduced additional fees, such as the “Core Technology Fee,” for developers who choose to adopt the DMA rules. This has led to concerns about the practicality and financial implications of complying with the new regulations.

Reactions from Tech Companies

Meta’s potential to launch its own app store under the DMA was hindered by Apple’s implementation of the rules. Zuckerberg expressed skepticism about any developer, including Meta, choosing to embrace the alternative app stores due to the perceived challenges and constraints imposed by Apple’s approach.

Other tech companies, including Epic Games, Spotify, Mozilla, Microsoft, and Match, have also voiced their criticism of Apple’s compliance with the DMA. They have described the rules as “malicious compliance,” “extortion,” and a “step in the wrong direction.”

